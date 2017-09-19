Slowly but surely, Yoan Moncada adjusts to big-league pitching

HOUSTON — Another two solid weeks to finish the season would take second baseman Yoan Moncada into the offseason on an uptick, and for anyone associated with the White Sox, alleviate any concerns that may have cropped up after his slow start since his call-up from Class AAA Charlotte July 18.

“I know everybody was like, ‘He started slow, what is this? What do we got here?’ ” hitting coach Todd Steverson said. “But after the initial hype he’s been able to settle in and recognize what guys are doing to him.”

The switch-hitting Moncada, the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball, was batting .188/.328/.356 on the last day of August. He took a .227/.343/.409 hitting line into the Sox game against the Astros Tuesday night. He had six homers, six doubles, two triples and 18 RBI.

“He’s got some juice from both sides of the plate and is able to use the whole field from both sides of the plate,’’ Steverson said. “There isn’t a whole lot more you want to ask from a guy like that. He’ll grow into really getting acclimated at this level.’’

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada singles against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in Detroit. (AP)

After getting moved around a lot, Moncada has settled into the No. 2 spot in the lineup because Renteria wants to give him as many at-bats to see as many offspeed pitches as possible. The Sox project him as a No. 2, 3 or 4 hitter, Renteria said.

“Moncy is still bringing in a lot of offspeed stuff, a lot of secondary pitches,’’ Renteria said. “What’s happening is he’s starting to make an adjustment. It’s not like they’re just going to pump him with fastballs because he can also do some damage. But I think it has been really, really important for him to have an opportunity to see as many of those pitches that, when he first got here, he was having a problem with. He’s starting to make adjustments, and when someone does make a mistake with him, he’s able to capitalize on it.’’

Moncada says using a slightly lighter bat, at the suggestion of Jose Abreu seven games ago in Kansas City, has helped. He had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Sunday in Detroit [Matthew Boyd’s one-hitter], where he had reached base savely six times in a 4-for-5 day including a homer and a club-record tying five runs scored Thursday.

Moncada was the first player under 23 to reach base six times since Mike Trout on July 30, 2013 at Texas.

Still going strong

Renteria, in his first season as Sox manager, has been going at top speed since spring training. It’s the only pace he knows, even at 55.

“It’s kind of hard to stop,” he said. “Season is not over yet. I do need to recharge my batteries. That’s why that day off [Monday] was really important.”

Renteria, who said he slept “about 30 hours” Monday, had enough in the tank to, while pitching batting practice Tuesday, break Yoler Sanchez’ bat. Cheers went up from the players by the batting cage to those shagging fly balls in the outfield, to which Renteria responded by raising his arms in triumph.

Rookie class

With 25 home runs, designated hitter Matt Davidson ranks fourth on the Sox’ all-time rookie home run list behind Jose Abreu (36 in 2014), Ron Kittle (35 in 1983) and Zeke Bonura (27 in 1934).