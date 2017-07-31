Yoan Moncada, Willy Garcia injured in nasty outfield collision

White Sox prized prospect Yoan Moncada sustained a bone bruise on his right knee in an outfield collision with right fielder Willy Garcia and was taken off the field on a motor cart Monday.

Converging on Blue Jay Darwin Barney’s fly ball near the line in short right in the top of the sixth inning, Garcia attempted to make a sliding catch and Moncada, jumping over him in an attempt to avoid contact, struck Garcia with considerable force on the right side of his face, snapping Garcia’s head to the side.

Both players received attention from trainers before Garcia got up and walked off under his own power. Moncada lay face down for an extended time before going off on the cart. X-rays were negative and he is day to day. Garcia suffered a head contusion and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Garcia was unable to make the catch and Barney advanced to second with a double which scored three runs. The Sox challenged the play believing Garcia had held on to the ball.

Yoan Moncada (right) talks to White Sox teammate Jose Abreu Monday before the Sox game against the Jays. Moncada was injured during the sixth inning and taken off the field on a cart.

Moncada is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

The Sox trailed the Jays 6-0.