Moncada, Kopech, Collins to represent White Sox in Futures Game

White Sox prospects Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech and Zack Collins were named to play in the All-Star Futures Game July 9 in Miami.

Moncada, a second baseman at AAA Charlotte, will play for the World Team. Kopech, a right-hander with AA Birmingham, and Collins, a catcher at Class A Winston-Salem, are on the United States roster.

Now in its 19th year, the game showcases the top minor league prospects in one nine-inning game. The teams were selected by Major League Baseball, MLB.com, Baseball American and the major league clubs.

Moncada, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com and Baseball America, was also named to the International League All-Star Team Thursday. He and Kopech were acquired from the Red Sox along with three other prospects in the December trade for All-Star left-hander Chris Sale. Collins was selected by the White Sox in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Yoan Moncada takes a batting stance during SoxFest 2017. (AP)

Batting primarily from the leadoff spot at Charlotte, Moncada is batting .280 with 10 homers, three triples, nine doubles, 29 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 65 games.

Kopech, ranked 11th among prospects by MLB.com, is 4-4 with a 3.38 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 72 innings.

Collins, ranked 69th, owns a .211/.368/408 hitting line with 10 homers and 29 RBI.