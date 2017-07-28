Moncada offers highlight in ugly loss for Sox

Derek Holland gets a new ball after walking Brandon Guyer with the bases loaded Friday against the Indians.

Yoan Moncada embraced his first career start in the cleanup spot Friday night.

The highly touted White Sox rookie drilled a double off the right-field wall and notched his sixth RBI in nine games in a 9-3 loss to the Indians. Moncada also drew a walk and scored a run.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he wanted to see how Moncada and other young players performed at various spots in the lineup. Moncada will not be a full-time cleanup hitter, the skipper said.

“We have right now the luxury, if you want to call it a luxury, to be able to find out where they’re going to possibly fit,” Renteria said. “So we can go ahead and give it a look and see how they respond.”

As Moncada surged, the Sox stumbled to another ugly loss on the South Side. The Indians scored runs in six of nine innings, and right-hander Danny Salazar carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.

The Sox (39-61) lost their eighth straight home game. That matches the longest skid at home since 1989.

Matt Davidson hit his 20th home run in a losing effort.

In nine games with the Sox, Moncada already has batted second, fourth, fifth and sixth in the lineup. The 22-year-old is hitting .133 (4 of 30) but has impressed coaches with his hard contact.

Renteria said the losses were not easy, but he praised veterans such as Jose Abreu for mentoring Moncada and others.

“Obviously, the organization and the club is still evolving,” Renteria said. “Change is still beginning, and these guys are learning how to deal with it right now. I think they’re doing a nice job with it.

“There are going to be some pitfalls, some ups and downs with it. I think they’re all starting to recognize who are the guys who are carrying a little bit more of the voice.”

Holland struggles

A brutal, two-month slump continued for Sox southpaw Derek Holland, who gave up six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Holland walked five batters while striking out none.

In his past 10 starts, Holland is 1-6 with a 9.46 ERA. He has allowed 48 earned runs in 45 2/3 innings during that span, and his season ERA has climbed from 2.37 to 5.42.

Holland’s night ended when he walked Brandon Guyer with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Staying focused

Melky Cabrera knows the trade deadline is looming, but he is not worried about his uncertain future.

“I come here every day focusing on the game and things I can control,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “I try not to think about that. That’s the way I like to do it.”

The Sox have shipped off a half-dozen veterans in exchange for young prospects, and Cabrera could draw interest in the next few days from contenders looking for a veteran bat. The 32-year-old is hitting .289 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs in 97 games this season.

“I definitely believe that he’s underrated,” Renteria said.