Moncada performing like he’s ready – but White Sox will wait

BALTIMORE — Jose Abreu’s locker was placed next to Yoan Moncada’s at the White Sox spring training complex in Glendale, Ariz., and the fellow Cubans, as you might expect, became close.

Abreu has stayed in contact while Moncada, the prized second base prospect acquired in the Chris Sale trade, builds on his first AAA minor league experience. Abreu, like everyone else, is well aware of how the 22-year-old switch-hitter is doing.

“He’s been hot,’’ Abreu said.

Yes he has, agreed one who has paid attention from a distance. It shouldn’t be too long before he’s here.

Yoan Moncada is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra after his seventh inning solo home run during a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Glendale, Ariz., Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

“Please,” Abreu said with a smile.

But based on what the Sox are saying, it seems reasonable to assume Moncada, who was 4-for-19 with 12 strikeouts in eight games with the Red Sox last September, won’t be called up before July.

“The fact is he does remain a 22-year old that coming into the year had fewer than 200 plate appearances above A ball,’’ general manager Rick Hahn said. “His development is by no means complete at the minor league level but he is making a great deal of progress and we’re thrilled with where he’s at.’’

Moncada, on a conference call with an interpreter Thursday, said he’s ready “and just waiting for the call.’’

“My focus right now is just to play and do my job in Charlotte because that’s something I can control. They’re going to make that call whenever they think it’s the right time. For me, it’s just about doing my job in Charlotte.”

That he is. Through Thursday, Moncada was batting .340 with five homers, eight RBI and six stolen bases.

And while the Sox were off to a 15-12 start, “the performance of the major league club isn’t going to dictate the promotion timing of any of our prospects,” Hahn said.

“Guys are going to be promoted to Chicago because they individually answered all the questions or all the challenges in front of them at the minor league level and they’re ready for that last phase of development that happens at the big league level. It’s not going to have anything to do with the win or loss totals of the big league club.”

Miley KO’d in first

Abreu lined a single off Orioles left-hander Wade Miley’s pitching arm, the ball caroming into right field. After getting looked at by manager Buck Showalter and Orioles training staff, Miley took a warm-up throw and stayed in the game. Avisail Garcia, batting fourth, then hit a smash that hit Miley on the buttocks and bouncing away for a single.

Miley waved Showalter off, but the manager had seen enough, and he brought in right-hander Gabriel Ynoa. Matt Davidson fouled out to end the inning.

Right time for Willy

Willy Garcia started in right field, with Avisail Garcia taking a day at designated hitter Friday, against lefthander Wade Miley.

Garcia had the top-rated arm in the Pirates organization before they gave up on his hitting and let him go.

“Yes, I feel comfortable in right field,’’ Garcia said through an interpreter. “That’s my house there.’’

Garcia said he likes to show his arm.

“I like to be challenged,’’ he said.

At Charlotte, Garcia turned things around, cut down his strikeouts and produced a .924 OPS and challenged Moncada for the Sox’ minor league player of the month honor.

“Now when I’m going to home plate, I’m going with a plan,’’ he said. “I’m going with a focus just to swing at good pitches. And not try to do too much.’’

Frazier still out

Todd Frazier took some swings and went through light drills but missed a second straight game with back stiffness. Manager Rick Renteria said Frazier was available to pinch hit. Frazier is hopeful to start Saturday.

Frazier’s bat had been coming around, with 10-for-36 (.278) with two homers, four doubles and nine RBI in his last 10 games. A nine-game hitting streak ended in Kansas City Wednesday, his last game.

“It’s the worst,” Frazier said of not playing. “You try and get on a roll and you have an oblique problem. You tray and get on a roll and your back stiffens up on you.

“I must have tweaked something pretty good. Just have to keep getting after it.’’