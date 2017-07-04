Moncada’s fast start draws attention

White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada rounds the bases after hitting a home run during spring training. (Associated Press file photo)

White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada is off to a hot start with AAA Charlotte.

The 21-year-old second baseman went 3-for-6 with a walk and a pair of runs scored in his season debut Thursday for the Knights. He followed that performance with a single in his first at-bat Friday.

It did not take long for Moncada’s minor-league reports to reach Rick Renteria in the manager’s office.

“We keep track of all that stuff,” Renteria said. “There are a lot of things that we keep our eye on. Obviously, we try to make sure we’re focused on what we’re doing here, but yes, we keep an eye on what’s going on down there, how guys are pitching, how guys are taking their at-bats, how they’re defending.”

Righthander Reynaldo Lopez allowed two earned runs in three innings in his debut for AAA Charlotte. Meanwhile, 2016 first-round pick Zack Collins went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Class A Winston-Salem.

Renteria downplayed a question about whether Moncada’s fast start made him more eager to see the talented switch-hitter called up in the big leagues.

“I’m glad that he got three hits,” Renteria said. “I’m glad that he’s moving forward. I think for me to start thinking that far ahead wouldn’t be prudent. I think it doesn’t serve me in any way, shape or form at this particular time with what we’re trying to do with the guys that are here.”

Moncada said he felt good after his debut.

“I felt really good with my bat, with my swing,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “I hit the ball with authority throughout the whole field.”

Different view

Jacob May embraced a bench role Friday after back-to-back starts in center field to open the season.

“It’s a little bit different – you’ve got to stay loose and keep your legs warm,” said May, a 25-year-old rookie who played 359 games in the minor leagues. “I got a little bit of experience (coming off the bench) this spring, so that helped a lot, just getting used to staying in the game mentally and in between innings making sure you are stretching and stuff like that.

“Throughout my career, I’ve pretty much started, but like I said from day one, I’ll do anything to help the team win.”

Leury Garcia started in place of May in center field.

Obviously, you’re not a golfer

Several hours before the White Sox first pitch, Matt Davidson stopped in front of the clubhouse television and watched a couple minutes of the Dodgers-Rockies game.

Why not watch the Masters tournament?

“Some of them like to watch it,” Davidson said of his teammates. “I don’t watch golf. That thing bores me to death.”

Davidson smiled when asked for a pick to win the tournament.

“I couldn’t even tell you who’s leading the Masters right now,” he said.

Here’s a hint: It’s not Davidson.

“I play golf about once a year, and I shoot about 150,” Davidson said.