Monday moves: Cubs trim spring training roster to 50 players

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs have gotten a little closer to their 25-man Opening Day roster.

Pitcher Maikel Cleto was released Monday and nine other players — all pitchers — were assigned to minor league camp, reducing the team’s spring roster from 60 to 50.

Optioned to AAA Iowa: Aaron Brooks, Jose Rosario and Jack Leathersich. To AA Tennessee: Duane Underwood Jr.

Set Frankoff, Casey Kelly, Jkondaniel Medina, Conor Mullee and Zac Rosscup also were affected.

Joe Maddon's roster is down to 50 players after Monday moves by the Cubs.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com