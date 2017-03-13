Monday moves: Cubs trim spring training roster to 50 players
MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs have gotten a little closer to their 25-man Opening Day roster.
Pitcher Maikel Cleto was released Monday and nine other players — all pitchers — were assigned to minor league camp, reducing the team’s spring roster from 60 to 50.
Optioned to AAA Iowa: Aaron Brooks, Jose Rosario and Jack Leathersich. To AA Tennessee: Duane Underwood Jr.
Set Frankoff, Casey Kelly, Jkondaniel Medina, Conor Mullee and Zac Rosscup also were affected.
