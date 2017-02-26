More aggressive Trevor van Riemsdyk chipping in offensively

In the split second before a defenseman decides whether or not to pinch in the offensive zone or hang back and play it safe, a lot goes through his mind — the score and the time of the game, which team has the numbers advantage, which direction is the puck heading, are the opponents moving forward or backward, who has the puck and what does he tend to do with it.

It’s a lot to process. But now in his third season, the process is speeding up and the game is slowing down for Trevor van Riemsdyk. Perhaps not coincidentally, he entered Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues with two goals and two assists in his last eight games, after posting just two assists in his previous 19 games.

“I’m not really focused on trying to get points or anything like that, it’s just focusing on being in that second layer on the rush and being active,” van Riemsdyk said. “It makes it a lot tougher for teams to defend us when we’re jumping into the play. Being up in the rush helps whether you’re going in on offense, or if they’re coming back at you, because you’re right on them and have that tight gap.”

With Niklas Hjalmarsson out with an upper-body injury, van Riemsdyk was bumped from the third pairing with Brian Campbell (“Soup Dogg,” as van Riemsdyk called him) to the top pairing with Duncan Keith. Both are offensive-minded partners, so van Riemsdyk’s game doesn’t change much either way.

Trevor van Riemsdyk (right) celebrates his goal in Dallas on Feb. 4 with Artemi Panarin. (AP Photo)

“He and I have been really trying to push that pace and get up in the play and help out,” Campbell said. “We talk about it a lot. We’re trying to play an all-around game, but we’re trying to support and help out. I feel like our game goes to another level when we’re getting in the play. He’s done a great job, scored a couple of big goals over the last few weeks.”

After playing all 82 games last season, van Riemsdyk stumbled out of the gate and then missed 20 games with a shoulder injury. He finally started hitting his stride in January and has been averaging nearly 19 minutes per game since.

“Coming out of that injury, he’s been steadily improving,” Joel Quenneville said. “His instincts defensively are strong, and he anticipates well, but his patience and play recognition are high-end. We’ve been encouraging him to get involved in the attack. … He knows when it’s time to jump down, he has some puck movement and play-making ability that, for a defenseman, is good to see. He’s progressed nicely, and defensively, he’s progressed, as well.”

Van Riemsdyk is likely to be exposed in the expansion draft in June, and could be an enticing player — a young, proven defenseman — for the Vegas Golden Knights. Van Riemsdyk isn’t sweating that just yet, though.

“You really can’t think about that, that’s just out of your control and that’s a little ways away,” he said. “You’ve just got to stay in the here and now, you really can’t worry too much about that stuff you can’t control.”

Sick day

Corey Crawford, the expected starter on Sunday, fell ill and will not play. The Hawks are hoping Rockford goalie Lars Johansson can get back from San Diego in time for the game to back up Scott Darling. Despite a mumps outbreak in Vancouver, Quenneville said, “I don’t think it is [the mumps], no. I haven’t heard the word ‘mumps’ around here.”

High praise

Jonathan Toews equated Nick Schmaltz’s playmaking ability — particularly the way he never has to look down at the puck while dangling through traffic — to that of Patrick Kane. Schmaltz has three goals and six assists in his last seven games.

“I think he thinks it’s college hockey out there again or something,” Toews said. “He’s really confident.”

