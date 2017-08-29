More Bears injury woes: NT Eddie Goldman out with concussion

Add nose tackle Eddie Goldman to the list of injuries that took the edge off Mike Glennon’s encouraging performance against the Titans on Sunday. Goldman missed Tuesday’s indoor practice at the Payton Center because of a concussion, coach John Fox said.

Wide receiver Cam Meredith is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against the Titans. Cornerback Prince Amukamara, day-to-day with an ankle injury he suffered on the first play from scrimmage against the Titans, did not practice Tuesday.

Defensive end Mitch Unrein returned to practice for the first time since he suffered a concussion on Aug. 16. Cornerbacks Bryce Callahan (ankle) and Johnthan Banks (leg) and wide receiver Josh Bellamy (ankle) practiced on a limited basis after missing the Titans game.

Long still out

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (pressuring Carson Palmer in the second preseason game) was having a strong training camp and preseason when he suffered a concussion against the Titans on Sunday. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Guard Kyle Long, recovering from offseason ankle surgery, did not practice Tuesday, but remains “on target” to start the opener against the Falcons, Fox said. Long has not been cleared by the medical staff to practice, but the Bears are practicing as if he will be available for the opener.

“We’re hopeful,” Fox said. “He’s really day-to-day as far as coming off that ankle. So he’ll just continue to ready until medically he’s cleared.”

Roster down to 88

The Bears cut defensive end Kapron Lewis-Moore and linebacker Alex Scearce on Tuesday to cut their roster to 88. They must cut the roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. Saturday and can put 10 players on the practice squad Sunday.

In previous years, the Bears would have had to cut their roster to 75 by Monday. So 13 players will get a chance they would not have gotten prior to this year.

“It definitely is helpful. I like the new rule change,” Fox said. “It gives you a more realistic look, a little bit longer evaluation with more guys to help make those decisions.”

