More front office mistakes have now led to a Rondo situation

Rajon Rondo remaining in a Bulls uniform is not going to have a happy ending.

At least not like it is now for the 11-year veteran, sitting on the bench behind Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant.

That’s why it might be time for the front office to borrow a mirror since they obviously don’t have one of their own, and come to the realization that yet another misstep in trying to rebuild this franchise has been made.

Rondo and the Bulls just aren’t a fit if the 30-year-old is not a starter.

A third loss to Milwaukee on Saturday in just the last month was another reminder that the Bulls are both unathletic and a collection of poor outside shooters. Maybe, just maybe, weaknesses that the front office should have noticed a few years ago rather than in the last few weeks.

Either way, the Rondo signing was always a curious one, especially with Fred Hoiberg’s offense predicated on space and pace. Yes, Rondo brought the pace at times, but has never scared any opposing defense from the outside. Ever.

So why do it in the first place?

Desperation is a funny thing, and once the marketing-first Bulls were hearing a bunch of negativity from corporate sponsors following the 2015-16 season, well, signings like Rajon Rondo happen.

Before putting pen to paper, however, Rondo had a sit-down with Hoiberg, watched film together, and agreed that it was an offense that Rondo could adapt to. Reading between the lines, it now sounds like Rondo is dealing with some broken promises along the way.

“I’m coming off a pretty good year [in Sacramento],’’ Rondo said, when asked when he felt the disconnect between himself and the coaching staff started. “I knew coming here and playing with Dwyane [Wade] and Jimmy [Butler] things were going to be a little different. That was OK with me. Fred and I talked in the beginning, said I would be allowed to call a lot of the plays. Like I said, the flow of the game and throughout the season things may change. Fred and I spoke earlier and we talked about it.’’

So basically the keys to the car that were handed to Rondo back at the start of training camp and into the start of the regular season have been revoked.

What Rondo seems to have an issue with is he seems to be the scapegoat in all of this.

His job is to push the ball, but it’s hard to run with thrust when more often than not he finds himself having to plead with slower teammates to “run with me.’’ Again, another major misstep in the rebuild of this team.

Flying up the court is one thing. Having to fly up the court while trying to push several boulders along the way, well, no wonder Hoiberg told Rondo that he looks slow the last few weeks.

Rondo indicated that he would expect the organization to move him elsewhere if this is the plan for him the remainder of the season, but here’s the rub: Because of his reputation, there is likely a very small trade market for Rondo at this point.

The Bulls signed him to a two-year, $28 million deal with a partial $3 million guarantee for next season.

It might be time for Gar/Pax to grab some salt and pepper, and prepare to eat the rest of that deal.

Rondo said he would play the role of good teammate for now, but how long will that really last? More locker room drama is the last thing this franchise needs.

Bulls basketball … It’s hard to even make this stuff up.