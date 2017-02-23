More puck possession leads to more wins for surging Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are starting to look like the Blackhawks again.

They have a top line again, with Nick Schmaltz and Richard Panik providing needed stability and playmaking ability for Jonathan Toews. They have a four-line rotation again, with Marian Hossa bolstering the bottom six and Tanner Kero providing depth down the middle. And more than anything, they have the puck again. A lot.

After chasing the puck for much of the past season and a half, the Hawks are starting to regain control.

“We were very inconsistent early [in the season] and we were defending way more than we were accustomed to,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “You’re vulnerable for penalties, you’re vulnerable for quality scoring chances against, and [you’re] not generating enough. I think that’s the progression in our game now. It seems like all four lines are having the puck and having some zone time and having some rush chances. It seems like every line’s contributing, and that’s the big difference.”

The numbers back him up. There’s been no greater predictor of postseason success in recent seasons than puck-possession proxies, such as Corsi, which measures shot attempts. From the 2009-2014, the Hawks never finished worse than sixth in the league in Corsi, and won three Stanley Cups in the process. Last season, they were 15th in the league, taking just 50.65 percent of the total shot attempts. This season, at the All-Star break, they were still 15th, at 50.49 percent.

Since the All-Star break, they’re sixth in the league with a healthy 52.61 percent of the shot attempts. Not coincidentally, it has translated to goals (up to 3.9 per game from 2.8) and wins (they’re 7-2-0 since the break).

“There’s no doubt that our puck control is there, but I think that comes from better defensive play,” Toews said. “The last little while, all four lines are contributing, we’re all checking a lot better, our forwards are coming back and helping our ‘D’ out. I think when you do that you can really turn plays around and play in the offensive zone a lot more. If you’re playing well on that side of the puck, then your puck control just kind of comes.”

No line has seen a bigger surge in offensive-zone time than Toews’ line.

“We’re playing with a ton of confidence because we have the puck a lot,” he said. “You’re not afraid to make a mistake or give up the puck if you know you’re going to get it back right away. If you’re chasing it around all night and you don’t have it, then when you finally get it, you kind of put pressure on yourself to make the right plays and not make mistakes. It’s probably the case for the rest of our team right now.”

The top line’s emergence also takes pressure off Patrick Kane’s line to produce, and forces opponents to pick their poison with their shutdown line. It all adds up to more puck control, more scoring chances, and more wins.

NOTES: Michal Rozsival “could” return to the lineup Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes, Quenneville said. Rozsival has been back from a foot injury for more than a week, but still hasn’t played since Jan. 15.

