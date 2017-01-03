More than a shed, try the whole head: Shed of the Week

Clint Vaughan emailed that his brother, Chris, and nephew, Brecken, were walking Clint’s fields outside of Sheridan looking for sheds when Brecken found a deer skull with antlers intact.

“The local rodents and weather took their toll already but Chris had a friend of his touch it up and mount it for him to hang in Brecken’s room,’’ Clint emailed. “It turned out very well and I believe Brecken will be hooked into hunting for sheds for quite some time.’’

I should think so.

SOTW, a celebration of found shed antlers around Chicago outdoors, runs on the Sun-Times outdoors page as apt. So far, I’ve been very happy with the images and stories sent.

