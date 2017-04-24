Morel of the Week begins: And other notes around Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



MOREL OF THE WEEK

Brian Schlenger starts Morel of the Week by doubling down Monday, April 17, with wild asparagus. That’s the earliest he did that double.

Morel of the Week, a celebration of morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, runs on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page as warranted in the spring. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Email: ‘‘This American Golden-Plover is in mid breeding plumage with its black cheeks and breast and golden flecked back and head. I agree with many who consider this bird the aristocrat of birds–it’s that distinctive. . . . These birds are currently migrating through Chicagoland and can be found in flooded farm fields where they eat invertebrates and seeds. This photo was taken in DeKalb County [last week].’’ Emil Baumbach

A: That bird is on my list to positively ID some day.

BIG NUMBER

4-8.8: Pounds-ounces of the Illinois-record hybrid crappie, caught by Ryan Povolish March 28 from Kinkaid Lake, and confirmed last week by DNA testing.

LAST WORD

“We have confirmation from two geneticists that the new state record crappie is a hybrid. Male white and female black. . . . The fish had the appearance of a pure black crappie but that’s why we do the testing. Testing included both nuclear DNA and mitochondrial DNA.’’

Illinois fisheries chief Dan Stephenson, on determination of Povolish’s record

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

April 29-30: Palatine, click here and it is program number 203560

May 4 and 7: Woodstock, mchenryilhs@gmail.com

May 12-13: Zion, hunterssafety@5starfirearms.com

May 18 and 20: Newark, (815) 210-4995

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday: Russ Warye on “The New World of Smallmouth,’’ Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through April 30: Illinois residents may apply for first lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits. Click here for details

Spring turkey hunting: Through Wednesday, April 26, fourth season, south zone, and third season, north; Thursday, April 27-May 3, fourth season, north; fifth season, south, Thursday, April 27-May 4

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday, April 27: National Area Dinner, Concorde Banquet Hall, Kildeer, click here for details

SHOWTIME

Tuesday-Saturday: April 25-29: North American Vintage Decoy & Sporting Collectibles Show (main displays Friday-Saturday, April 28-29), Pheasant Run, St. Charles. NOTE: Decoy auction, Guyette & Deeter, Inc., Thursday-Friday, April 27-28.

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

PHEASANTS FOREVER

