Morels, Heidecke sauger, perch, life jackets: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



MOREL OF THE WEEK

Dave Longo found these morels on Mother’s Day around Plato Center in Kane County.

We are near the end, but Morel of the Week, a celebration of morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors in the spring, runs on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page as warranted. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: ‘‘Can you suggest a location for kid-friendly biters such as perch, bluegill and crappie come summer? South preferred.’’ — Tweet by Christopher Weber

A: Come to the perch opener June 16. If perch come in (a big if), best spot south is 39th or 31st. For summer bluegill, I think any local pond is best. For public waters, try Monee Reservoir, Tampier or Maple.

BIG NUMBER

1 First sauger caught at Heidecke Lake by guide John Mannerino, who has caught many walleye at Heidecke. LAST WORD

‘‘It takes only a few seconds to fasten a life jacket, and wearing a life jacket can save your life. In addition, just like driving a car or truck, staying sober while operating a boat is the law in Illinois.’’ — Rafael Gutierrez, IIllinois Conservation Police chief, as summer weather comes. Seventy-three boating-related accidents in Illinois in 2016 resulted in 36 injuries and 11 deaths. WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

May 30-31: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through June 30: Applications may be made for second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits. Click here for details

MUSKIE RESCUE

Wednesday: Shabbona Lake. Meet at 5 p.m. at park office off Shabbona Grove Road. Bring nets.

WINGSHOOTING

June 3-4: Des Plaines Conservation Area, (217) 785-8129.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

Wednesday: Palos dinner, Palos Country Club, Orland Park. Contact Jim Mayer at (708) 557-1300 or click here for more info.

SPRING BIRDS AND BUTTERFLIES

Saturday: Audubon Great Lakes leads a migrating-bird and butterfly walk at the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area in Iroquois County. Contact Stephanie Beilke at sbeilke@audubon.org.

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)