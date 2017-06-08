MORRISSEY: The eternal Jay Cutler argument is about to be settled

If you lived in Chicago for any of the past eight years, you likely heard the litany of “if onlys” from Jay Cutler’s very loud supporters.

If only he had a smart offensive coordinator.

If only he had a full complement of talented receivers.

If only he didn’t spend half his life under a pile of defensive linemen, thanks to teammates who didn’t know how to block.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

If only he could show off all his natural talent without the burden of lesser human beings bringing him down.

Well, guess what? No more “if onlys.” Only a question: If not now, when?

The former Bears quarterback has agreed to a one-year contact with the Dolphins. That one season should resolve, once and for all, whether he was the victim of weak offenses around him in Chicago, as his backers so adamantly insist, or whether he’s a tragically flawed football player, as some of us are sure he is.

We’ll finally get to see how Cutler does in a close-to-perfect laboratory setting. The Dolphins have a good running back, excellent receivers, a decent offensive line and an innovative, offense-minded head coach – everything a quarterback needs to be good himself.

My guess is that we’ll see the Same Old Jay, but I’m open to the possibility that his entire career has been one, big, unfortunate occurrence. I’m also open to the possibility that the inhabitants of Mars prefer Cabernet over Merlot.

This experiment is the opposite of what some of us wanted to see from Phil Jackson, basketball coach to the stars: How good would his motivational genius have been if he had taken the lowly Nets job after working with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant?

How good will Cutler be with a playoff-caliber offense? We’re about to find out. The Dolphins needed him in a big way after starter Ryan Tannehill went down with a knee injury in training camp last week. Cutler will be reunited with Miami head coach Adam Gase, who was the Bears offensive coordinator in 2015. He’ll also have two highly talented receivers in Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills.

Cutler joined Fox Sports in May as an NFL broadcaster, signaling his retirement from football. But retirements in sports are fragile things. So broadcast this: Cutler is back with something to prove. Once and for all.