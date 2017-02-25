Morrow switches his jersey to No. 11 after grabbing Rose’s No. 1

CLEVELAND – Anthony Morrow swears he never even thought about it.

The veteran shooter, who was acquired in the Taj Gibson/Doug McDermott deal with Oklahoma City on Thursday, wore No. 2 with the Thunder, and since that was taken by Jerian Grant, picked the closest number.

So he grabbed No. 1.

He made it known to the media prior to Friday’s game, and by the time he checked his social media feed after the win over Phoenix, the firestorm was in full burn.

“Yeah. I don’t know how … I mean before the game I didn’t see anybody say anything on Twitter or Instagram, and then when I sat down I started going through my Twitter mentions and it was like crazy,’’ Morrow said on Saturday. “Like, ‘What makes you think you can wear that?’ I was like, ‘Ohhh, D-Rose … ‘ [The media all] told me [before the game], but I had forgotten [when I chose the number].

“But I mean I like Derrick. Derrick’s a great guy, that’s my guy man, and I know what the city means to him. I know what he means to the city. And fans are a part of the sport and they’re part of the fan base, so I’m going to respect it.’’

That meant changing from Rose No. 1 to the No. 11.

Not the first time this has happened this season, either.

Michael Carter-Williams was acquired from Milwaukee during training camp, and when he went with No. 1 he also felt the immediate social media blowback.

Carter-Williams quickly changed to No. 7 rather than deal with the lingering Rose apologists and fan base.

Asked if Carter-Williams warned him, Morrow said, “Nope. He was sitting right over there [in the locker room] and I think he saw it, but he was probably like … [Morrow dropped his head and started shaking it]. I don’t know.’’

Word got back to Rose in New York that his fan base was still defending his number, and the long-time Bull told members of the Knicks media, “For me, I feel two ways about it. I understand that it’s just a number but I get how the fans feel too as far as just the memories that we had, me wearing that number.’’

As far as what fans said to Morrow, he said that it didn’t get too vicious in his eyes.

“I mean it wasn’t nothing I haven’t heard before, but it was just so many people, man,’’ Morrow said. “I was like, ‘This is like crazy.’ But it’s sports, like I said. It’s fans. He clearly has a strong cult-like following, and he’s from here so I get it.’’

Growing pains

The Bulls again had to leave several bodies back in Chicago, as Carter-Williams was dealing with patellar tendinitis and Paul Zipser was still sidelined with left ankle tendinitis.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, the Carter-Williams injury didn’t sound too serious, but it was bothering him throughout the win over the Suns, so he will be day-to-day.

No thanks

Hoiberg was asked if it was important to him that both general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson said that his job was safe and they have seen “growth’’ in his coaching this season.

He quickly side-stepped the question and reiterated that his only focus was winning the next game on the schedule.