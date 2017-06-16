Move over Kris Bryant: Braves raise bonus bar with Kyle Wright deal

Kris Bryant’s record $6.7 million signing bonus with the Cubs in July 2013 has finally been topped.

The Atlanta Braves reportedly have signed No. 5 overall pick Kyle Wright to a $7 million signing bonus, according to MLB.com.

Wright is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander from Vanderbilt.

When Bryant signed with the Cubs as the No. 2 overall pick in 2013, he topped the bonus the Houston Astros had just given to No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout in the ninth inning against the New York Mets on June 13, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“This has been a dream of mine and I’m very happy to be a Cub,” Bryant said at the time.

Turned out to be money well spent.