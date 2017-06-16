Move over Kris Bryant: Braves raise bonus bar with Kyle Wright deal
Kris Bryant’s record $6.7 million signing bonus with the Cubs in July 2013 has finally been topped.
The Atlanta Braves reportedly have signed No. 5 overall pick Kyle Wright to a $7 million signing bonus, according to MLB.com.
Wright is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander from Vanderbilt.
When Bryant signed with the Cubs as the No. 2 overall pick in 2013, he topped the bonus the Houston Astros had just given to No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel.
“This has been a dream of mine and I’m very happy to be a Cub,” Bryant said at the time.
Turned out to be money well spent.