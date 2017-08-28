Move over, Mr. Cub: Anthony Rizzo may top Ernie Banks’ 1B HR record

With 30 home runs so far this season, Anthony Rizzo has become the fifth Cub with 30 or more homers in four consecutive seasons.

Not only that. He’s rapidly moving into position to become the Cubs’ all-time leader for home runs by a first baseman.

The others in the 30 homers, four years club are Sammy Sosa, who did it 10 years in a row starting in 1995, and three with four year streaks – Hack Wilson (1927-30), Ernie Banks (1957-60) and Ron Santo (1964-67).

Banks did it in his shortstop years, so Rizzo is the lone first baseman on the list. Rizzo’s 163 home runs as a first baseman rank third in Cubs history, behind Banks (210 as a first baseman, 214 in the years when his primary position was first), and Derrek Lee (179 homers as a Cub, 178 at first base).

Anthony Rizzo hits a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 26, 2017 in Philadelphia. | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cubs have not often gone the slugger route for long-term first basemen, instead choosing high-average hitters of modest power such as Mark Grace, Phil Cavaretta and Bill Buckner.

Rizzo’s an exception, and it’s not difficult to see him catching Banks. At age 28, Rizzo also is in position to become, by Baseball-Reference.com’s WAR, the most valuable Cub first baseman this side of Cap Anson.

Anson’s 84.5 bWAR from 1876-97 aside, Rizzo. 26.5, including 4.3 so far in 2017, is within hailing distance of the leaders:

• Frank Chance (45.6): Chance was a Cub for 15 years starting in 1898 and totaled 20 home runs with a .297 batting average, .395 on-base percentage, .394 slugging percentage and .789 OPS. For the dead ball era, those were very strong numbers, with a 136 OPS+ that indicates offense at 135 percent of league average.

• Grace (43.9): Grace had a .308 BA as a Cub and a .832 OPS, and his 1,754 hits from 1990-99 led major-league baseball. He hit 148 Cub home runs over 13 seasons and ranks fourth on the Cubs’ first-base homers list.

• Cavaretta (34.0): A Cub from 1938-53 before two seasons with the White Sox, Cavaretta hit .292 as a Cub and .293 overall. He hit 92 Cub homers and is career .782 OPS translates to a 118 OPS+.

Rizzo already has passed Lee, whose 22.6 includes 7.7 in 2005, for the 13th best season in Cub history.

Others of note include Vic Saier (15.0 from 1911-17), Leon Durham (14.9, 1981-88), Banks (12.7, 1962-71) and Charlie Grimm (11.4, 1925-36) follow Lee.

Banks’ career bWAR was 61.8, but 49.7 came in his shortstop years. Buckner, with a .300 average in eight Cub seasons, hit 81 home runs and walked rarely enough that his OBP was only 32 points above his BA. With a .771 OPS and 107 OPS+ Buckner had a Cub bWAR of 8.5.

Rizzo already fits comfortably into the top tier among Cubs first basemen. And at his current performance level, he’s on pace to pass Banks in first-base home runs in two years and Chance in bWAR in four.

Follow me on Twitter @GrochowskiJ.