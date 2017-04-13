Mr. Thomas meet Mr. Butler, and why the Bulls just might advance

Jimmy Butler wasn’t ready to talk about matchup details just minutes after holding onto the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs on Wednesday night.

The three-time All-Star, however, has a good idea what’s coming.

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas led Boston in scoring with 28.9 points a game, and finished second to only Russell Westbrook in fourth-quarter scoring with 9.8 points.

Undoubtedly Boston’s most lethal offensive weapon. All 5-foot-9 of him.

Butler stands 6-7.

Big bank is about to take little bank.

At least that’s the blueprint, and one that the Bulls know all too well.

It was the Bulls that once had a point-guard-centric roster, built around Derrick Rose. But back in the 2010-11 Eastern Conference Finals, the pseudo league MVP met the true MVP, with the 6-3 Rose forced into hard time by LeBron James. A 6-7 LeBron James.

Whenever James guarded Rose in Game 4, Rose went 0-for-5 from the field with a turnover. In the close-out Game 5, the then-Miami forward forced Rose into a 1-for-10 performance. For the series, Rose shot 6.3 percent from the field when James was on him.

Go ahead and glue that page into the gameplan when the top-seeded Celtics host the Bulls in Game 1 on Sunday.

“I like any matchup,’’ Butler said, when asked about the likelihood that he would draw Thomas at certain points throughout the game. “We gotta throw the first punch, on the road, Game 1 at that. I think we’re capable.’’

They’re more than capable.

The Bulls went 2-2 against the Celtics in the regular season, but regular-season results mean very little in mid-April. The postseason is about matchups, and that’s why this series will be a lot tougher for Boston than many think.

Pick Boston to advance because of more depth, but count on all seven games for that to happen.

PICK: Boston in seven.

No. 2 Cleveland vs. No. 7 Indiana

Regular Season Results: Cavs won 3-1.

Player to Watch: The Cavaliers’ LeBron James sat out eight regular-season games this year. Cleveland went 0-8 in those games. This year’s MVP? Nah. But still the best player on the planet. As goes James, so goes the players luckily enough to wear the same jersey.

Key Matchup: Sure, Lance Stephenson will do all he can to try and blow in James’ ear again, but this is about Paul George vs. James.

PICK: Cleveland in six.

No. 3 Toronto vs. No. 6 Milwaukee

Regular Season Results: Raptors won 3-1.

Player to Watch: Kyle Lowry averaged 23 points a game in three games against Milwaukee, and the one he didn’t play in? That was the one game the Bucks won.

Key Matchup: The 6-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t the “Greek Freak’’ for nothing. Like they did in the three wins, expect Toronto to throw everyone at the All-Star, and make the surrounding cast try and beat them.

PICK: Toronto in six.

No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Atlanta

Regular Season Results: Wizards won 3-1.

Player to Watch: John Wall has finally reached expectations, becoming a much more consistent player rather than a flashing star from game-to-game.

Key Matchup: Dennis Schroder had a breakout season, but it might end in round one. Schroder will have his hands full, doing all he can to try and slow down Wall.

PICK: Washington in five.