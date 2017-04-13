MRI suggests Cubs pitcher Hector Rondon escapes injury

Cubs reliever Hector Rondon, who banged his left knee covering the plate in Wednesday’s ninth inning against the Dodgers, had a precautionary MRI Thursday, and the team said the results came back clean.

Rondon, who said Wednesday night he initially felt a “pop” in the knee on the collision play with Chase Utley, threw on the side Thursday and reported he felt much better, manager Joe Maddon said.

Maddon suggested he will give Rondon an extra day, if possible, before making him available again for Saturday’s game.