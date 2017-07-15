LONDON — Garbine Muguruza wasn’t going to be derailed by a Williams in a Wimbledon final. Not this time.
The Spaniard overcame two set points by Venus Williams to rally and win the first set en route to a 7-5, 6-0 victory over 37-year-old American, who was bidding to become the oldest women in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.
Muguruza, who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 Wimbledon final, rode that momentum all the way to the championship without losing another game, breaking Venus’ serve three times in the second set.
She is the second Spanish woman to win Wimbledon, joining her coach, Conchita Martinez — who beat a 37-year-old Martina Navratilova in 1994
Venus Williams was playing in her ninth Wimbledon singles final, having won five — the last in 2008.