Muguruza beats Venus Williams in straight sets for Wimbledon title

Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates after winning against US player Venus Williams during their women's singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 15, 2017. Muguruza won 7-5, 6-0. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / Getty Images

LONDON — Garbine Muguruza wasn’t going to be derailed by a Williams in a Wimbledon final. Not this time.

The Spaniard overcame two set points by Venus Williams to rally and win the first set en route to a 7-5, 6-0 victory over 37-year-old American, who was bidding to become the oldest women in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.

Muguruza, who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 Wimbledon final, rode that momentum all the way to the championship without losing another game, breaking Venus’ serve three times in the second set.

The 14th-seeded Muguruza, who beat Serena to win the 2016 French Open, is now the first player to beat both Williams sisters in a Grand Slam final.

She is the second Spanish woman to win Wimbledon, joining her coach, Conchita Martinez — who beat a 37-year-old Martina Navratilova in 1994

Venus Williams was playing in her ninth Wimbledon singles final, having won five — the last in 2008.