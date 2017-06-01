Muskie Expo Chicago opens show season: It begins

The Muskie Expo Chicago opens the outdoor show season at 2 this afternoon at a new home at Pheasant Run in St. Charles, and runs through Sunday.

I expect to be there tomorrow morning for the inaugural Illini Muskies Alliance’s Hall of Fame inductions at 9:30 a.m. Then I plan to wander the show, probably with fishing friend, muskie and otherwise, Pete Riedesel.

Also am looking forward to the new site at Pheasant Run, which should allow better spacing and lighting.

It should be interesting to see some of the new stuff and if bigger and bigger continues as a muskie trend.

I expect to be home in time Saturday afternoon to take my youngest to a neighborhood show, St. Anne Outdoorsman Show, which benefits one of the top Class A boys basketball teams in Illinois.

SHOW BASICS

Muskie Expo Chicago: Pheasant Run, St. Charles, Friday-Sunday, Jan. 6-8, tickets: $12; 11 and under, free; Sunday family special (adult ticket gets Mom, Dad and kids in) Parking: free

St. Anne Outdoorsman Show: St. Anne Community High School, Saturday, Jan. 7, (815) 214-8167, tickets, $2, parking, free