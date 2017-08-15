Must be the shoes: Addison Russell tricky arch injury could linger

Could Cubs shortstop Addison Russell be sidelined into September by the foot injury that was believed to require a minimum disabled list stay when he went on the 10-day DL two weeks ago?

He has no idea, and neither does the team.

“No timetable right now,” said Russell, after saying the “strain” in his right foot involves a case of plantar fasciitis, a tricky, sometimes persistent injury to the arch.

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cubs were 5-6 since Russell last played.

Addison Russell in his last game before going on the DL with a right foot injury.

The injury “snuck up” on him, he said, as he broke in a pair of new baseball shoes the first week of the month.

“I feel like those shoes may have not been as worn as I wanted them to be,” he said. “I’m switching shoes in and out, day to day. So I don’t think it had anything to do with teh3 shoe – or it could have had something to do with the shoe. I think it was more something that just crept up on me.”

Either way, the 2016 All-Star who has struggled on and off the field this year is forced to tread lightly on the foot during rehab work as he gets used to insoles and waits for the pain to subside enough to give the medical staff a better idea of a timeline.

“It’s definitely a position I don’t want to be in, but I have to take advantage of the position I’m in, getting stronger in the gym, doing my treatment and supporting my teammates,” he said. “I’m definitely taking this time to evaluate my body and get stronger so I can be that much more impactful when I come back.”

Russell won’t play during this weeklong homestand, and even if he were to be healed enough to play quickly after that, manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday he expects the shortstop to need at least a brief minor-league rehab assignment.

Meanwhile, Javy Baez has played every day at short in Russell’s absence, underscoring both the luxury the Cubs have in a second legitimate big-league-caliber shortstop on the roster and the need to get Russell back to stabilize the middle infield.

“Javy’s having a wonderful year overall. It’s just a matter of putting him out there too often sometimes,” Maddon said after Baez committed a costly error during a loss in Arizona on Saturday night. “I like to give him a break once in a while. Right now there’s no break.

“We need Addison back to balance it out. When Javy’s on the other side we’re really good on the infield.”

Notes: Maddon said he expects World Series MVP Ben Zobrist to return to the lineup Wednesday after two days resting a sore neck. Zobrist was available to pinch hit Tuesday. …That four-man outfield Maddon employed against the torrid hitting Joey Votto Monday night? Maddon and bench coach Davey Martinez decided on it before the game after poring over the hitting and pitching charts and coming to the same conclusion almost simultaneously. “It was almost like that scene in Step Brothers when they became best friends,” Maddon said. “We thought the same thing at the same time: `four outfielders.’ “ …With a second walk in the sixth inning Tuesday, Votto extended his streak of reaching base at least twice in a game to 20 – one short of Ted Williams’ 1948 record.

