MVP Kris Bryant, Cubs agree on pre-arbitration record salary

MESA, Ariz. — After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2016 and National League MVP award last year, third baseman Kris Bryant and the Cubs reached agreement on a $1.05 million deal for 2017 — a record for a player who has not reached arbitration eligibility.

The Angels’ Mike Trout held the previous record at $1 million in 2014.

Clubs have power to dictate salary terms for players who have not reached arbitration years, as long as they meet the major-league minimum ($535,000 this year).

Bryant, whose big-league debut was delayed long enough in 2015 to preserve an additional year of club control before free agency, hit .292 with 39 home runs and a (.939 OPS). He also has an .843 OPS with five homers — and a World Series title — in 26 career postseason games.

Kris Bryant rounding third after a ninth-inning homer against the Giants in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

The Cubs on Thursday announced agreements with 25 pre-arbitration players.

Other notable agreements included Cy Young Award finalist Kyle Hendricks ($760,500), All-Star shortstop Addison Russell ($644,000), NL Championship Series co-MVP Javy Baez ($609,000) and two-time World Series hero Kyle Schwarber ($565,500).