MVP Kris Bryant hopes to play in an upcoming WBC

MESA, Ariz. – The merits and fan interest of the World Baseball Classic continues to be debated in the aftermath of the United States’ victory over Puerto Rico in Wednesday night’s tournament final.

But the reigning National League MVP doesn’t seem to waver in his opinion.

“It was unbelievable, especially for the United States,” said the Cubs’ Kris Bryant, who passed on playing in the WBC after the Cubs’ lengthy postseason run that didn’t finish until November.

“It is something I would love to do at some point,” Bryant said Thursday. “But this year just wasn’t the year. It was really fun to watch and really good for the game.”

Kris Bryant

Wednesday’s victory marked the first U.S. championship in the four-time event. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred vows to keep the WBC going. It would next be played in 2021.

Puerto Rico star second baseman Javy Baez, by the way, is expected rejoin Cubs camp Friday.

Meanwhile, the Cubs face Zack Greinke and the Diamondbacks in a Cactus League game today at 3:10 CT. The lineup:

LF Kyle Schwarber

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

C Willson Contreras

RF Matt Szczur

CF Albert Almora Jr.

2B Tommy La Stella

RHP Jake Arrieta

SS Munenori Kawasaki