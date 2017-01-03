Nate Jones hit by batted ball, leaves Cactus League game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox right-hander Nate Jones left Wednesday’s Cactus League game against the Diamodbacks after being struck by a batted ball on his lower right leg.

Ildemaro Vargas’ one-hop smash in the seventh inning appeared to hit Jones near the knee. The Sox right-hander went down on all fours, got up and hobbled to the dugout. Moments later, he walked toward the clubhouse under his own power with Sox training staff, showing a slight limp.

Jones, one of the Sox’ top relief pitchers, is scheduled to pitch for Team USA at the upcoming World Baseball Classic.