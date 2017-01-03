Baseball 03/01/2017, 04:46pm

Nate Jones hit by batted ball, leaves Cactus League game

Daryl Van Schouwen
GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox right-hander Nate Jones left Wednesday’s Cactus League game against the Diamodbacks after being struck by a batted ball on his lower right leg.

Ildemaro Vargas’ one-hop smash in the seventh inning appeared to hit Jones near the knee. The Sox right-hander went down on all fours, got up and hobbled to the dugout. Moments later, he walked toward the clubhouse under his own power with Sox training staff, showing a slight limp.

Jones, one of the Sox’ top relief pitchers, is scheduled to pitch for Team USA at the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Nate Jones throws to the Texas Rangers in a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Nate Jones throws to the Texas Rangers in a baseball game, Monday, May 9, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

