Nate Jones OK after scare

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-hander Nate Jones said he was sore but OK a day after taking a comebacker to the mound off the side of his knee.

Jones had a sizable red mark on his right leg but a smile on his face.

“A little sore this morning but the stability is good so it’s all good,” Jones said Thursday morning. “Just be sore for a couple days. Take it easy today, get after it tomorrow.”

Jones leaves for Miami on Monday for the World Baseball Classic. He did not think the leg would be an issue.

Nate Jones. (Getty Images)

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “We’ll just be cautious today; tomorrow should be able to go full go.”

Jones went down on all fours after Ildemaro Vargas’ smash hit him on the first bounce. He got up and immediately hobbled to the dugout.

“That one was scary,” Jones said. “Been hit in shin and glute but in the knee like that was the scariest.

“Once you mess with your foundation, your knees and legs and feet, it’s a little scary for sure. It got me right on the nerve so went down pretty quick.

“They said the hamstring connects there so that might be sore, too.”

Jones (5-3, 2.29 ERA) made a career-high 71 appearances last season and tied for the American League with 28 holds, allowing 16.7 percent of inherited runners to score.