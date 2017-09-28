National attention: Info on Cubs’ NLDS date with Dusty Baker’s team

NATIONAL ATTENTION

The Cubs on Wednesday clinched the National League Central and a best-of-five date with manager Dusty Baker’s Washington Nationals.

Schedule: Game 1, Friday, Oct. 6, in Washington; Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 7, in Washington; Game 3, Monday, Oct. 9, at Wrigley Field; Game 4-x, Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Wrigley Field; Game 5-x, Thursday, Oct. 12, in Washington. x-if necessary.

History: The Cubs split a four-game series at Nationals Park in June and lost two out of three to the Nats at Wrigley in August. Over the last 10 seasons, the Cubs are 34-34 against the Nats. The teams have never met in the postseason.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, and Cubs' Kris Bryant will lead their teams into the NLDS.

Aces on deck: The Nationals have three starters who rank among the top five in the majors in ERA and could get Cy Young votes, including two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (16-6, 2.55 ERA). Stephen Strasburg (14-4, 2.68) is the hottest pitcher in the league since the start of July (5-2, 1.38 ERA in 11 starts). In their shadows, two-time All-Star Gio Gonzalez (15-8, 2.75) is having the best year of his career.

Bryce-ly done: 2015 MVP Bryce Harper returned to the Nationals’ lineup Tuesday after missing 42 games with a bone bruise and calf strain. If he’s healthy into October that could signal a return to one of the most productive, feared lineups in the league.

Remember me? Another National back from injury is Trea Turner, one of the league’s top base-stealing threats, who missed two months after Pedro Strop broke Turner’s wrist with a pitch June 29. Four of his 42 steals came against the Cubs in the first three innings of their June 27 meeting, with Jake Arrieta on the mound. Catcher Miguel Montero was critical of Arrieta after the game and designated for assignment the next morning.

Quote: “We want to be the team knocking them out.” – Harper on the Cubs, in spring training, during a conversation with the Sun-Times.