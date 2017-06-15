After another push to get Charlie Hustle in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Hall’s board voted to uphold its ban on Pete Rose.

Hall president Jeff Idelson confirmed that a vote was taken in December to keep baseball’s all-time hits leader out of the Hall of Fame.

“After extensive discussion, a vote was taken in which the Board ratified the resolution that was passed on February 4, 1991, known today as Rule 3(E) in the BBWAA’s election rules,” the Hall state in a statement. “As such, anyone deemed permanently ineligible by Major League Baseball, including Pete Rose, may not be considered for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.”