National Baseball Hall of Fame upholds Pete Rose ban

FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, former Cincinnati Red Pete Rose waves to the crowd as he is introduced on the field during a ceremony to honor the 1976 World Series champions team, before the Reds' baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati. Rose has appealed directly to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in an effort to restore his eligibility to be elected. In a seven-page letter to the Hall's president on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, Rose's longtime attorney Raymond Genco makes the case that the career hits leader's ban from baseball for gambling in 1989 was not intended to make him ineligible for the Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

After another push to get Charlie Hustle in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Hall’s board voted to uphold its ban on Pete Rose.

Hall president Jeff Idelson confirmed that a vote was taken in December to keep baseball’s all-time hits leader out of the Hall of Fame.

“After extensive discussion, a vote was taken in which the Board ratified the resolution that was passed on February 4, 1991, known today as Rule 3(E) in the BBWAA’s election rules,” the Hall state in a statement. “As such, anyone deemed permanently ineligible by Major League Baseball, including Pete Rose, may not be considered for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.”