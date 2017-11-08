NBA 2K18 to feature All-Star rosters; here are our picks for the Bulls

Basketball 08/11/2017, 01:50pm
Madeline Kenney
NBA 2K18 just got a whole lot sweeter.

The official Twitter account the NBA video game announced on Friday that the 2k18 will feature All-Star caliber rosters mad up of the best players from each team’s history.

The account asked, and The Sun-Times staff answered, which players should make it for the Bulls.

1. Michael Jordan, Shooting Guard

  • Playing career: 1984 to 2003 with four seasons off in between
  • Member of the Bulls for 13 seasons
  • Averaged 31.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game with the Bulls
  • Accomplishments
    • Six-time NBA champion (1991–1993, 1996–1998)
    • Six-time NBA Finals MVP (1991–1993, 1996–1998)
    • Five-time NBA MVP (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998)
    • Fourteen-time NBA All-Star (1985–1993, 1996–1998, 2002–2003)

Just to name a few of his Airness’ many accomplishments

2. Scottie Pippen, Small Forward

  • Playing career: 1987 to 2004
  • Member of the Bulls for 12 seasons
  • Averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game with the Bulls
  • Accomplishments:
    • Six-time NBA champion (1991–1993, 1996–1998)
    • Seven-time NBA All-Star (1990, 1992–1997)
    • NBA All-Star Game MVP (1994)

3. Jerry Sloan, Small Forward

  • Playing career: 1965 to 1976
  • Member of the Bulls for 10 seasons
  • Averaged 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with the Bulls
  • Accomplishments:
    • Two-time NBA All-Star (1967, 1969)
    • Four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (1969, 1972, 1974–1975)
    • Two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1970–1971)

4. Derrick Rose, Point Guard

  • Playing career: Since 2008
  • Member of the Bulls for seven seasons
  • Averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game with the Bulls
  • Accomplishments:
    • NBA MVP (2011)
    • Three-time NBA All-Star (2010–2012)
    • NBA Rookie of the Year (2009)

5. Bob Love, Power Forward

  • Playing career: 1966 to 1977
  • Member of the Bulls for nine seasons
  • Averaged 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with the Bulls
  • Accomplishments:
    • Three-time NBA All-Star (1971–1973)
    • Two-time All-NBA Second Team (1971, 1972)
    • Three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1972–1974)

Contributing: Elan Kane

 

