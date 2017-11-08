NBA 2K18 to feature All-Star rosters; here are our picks for the Bulls

NBA 2K18 just got a whole lot sweeter.

The official Twitter account the NBA video game announced on Friday that the 2k18 will feature All-Star caliber rosters mad up of the best players from each team’s history.

#NBA2K18 will feature All-Time Teams for all 30 NBA franchises, comprised of the best players in each team’s history. Which players make it? pic.twitter.com/AhiatziCJr — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 11, 2017 Michael Jordan, the ultimate GOAT, holds the NBA championship trophy. | Brian Jackson, Chicago Sun-Times

The account asked, and The Sun-Times staff answered, which players should make it for the Bulls.

1. Michael Jordan, Shooting Guard

Playing career: 1984 to 2003 with four seasons off in between

Member of the Bulls for 13 seasons

Averaged 31.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game with the Bulls

Accomplishments Six-time NBA champion (1991–1993, 1996–1998) Six-time NBA Finals MVP (1991–1993, 1996–1998) Five-time NBA MVP (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998) Fourteen-time NBA All-Star (1985–1993, 1996–1998, 2002–2003)



Just to name a few of his Airness’ many accomplishments

2. Scottie Pippen, Small Forward

Playing career: 1987 to 2004

Member of the Bulls for 12 seasons

Averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game with the Bulls

Accomplishments: Six-time NBA champion (1991–1993, 1996–1998) Seven-time NBA All-Star (1990, 1992–1997) NBA All-Star Game MVP (1994)



3. Jerry Sloan, Small Forward

Playing career: 1965 to 1976

Member of the Bulls for 10 seasons

Averaged 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with the Bulls

Accomplishments: Two-time NBA All-Star (1967, 1969) Four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (1969, 1972, 1974–1975) Two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1970–1971)



4. Derrick Rose, Point Guard

Playing career: Since 2008

Member of the Bulls for seven seasons

Averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game with the Bulls

Accomplishments: NBA MVP (2011) Three-time NBA All-Star (2010–2012) NBA Rookie of the Year (2009)



5. Bob Love, Power Forward

Playing career: 1966 to 1977

Member of the Bulls for nine seasons

Averaged 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with the Bulls

Accomplishments: Three-time NBA All-Star (1971–1973) Two-time All-NBA Second Team (1971, 1972) Three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1972–1974)



Contributing: Elan Kane