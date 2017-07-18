NBA eliminates ‘home,’ ‘road’ uniforms with Nike redesign

The upcoming NBA season marks the end of the ‘road’ for player uniforms. Also, the end of the ‘home,’ too.

As part of its new partnership with the NBA, Nike has redesigned each teams’ uniforms. The uniforms have been designed after much research, 3D-body mapping technology and they have been upgraded with new lighter, moisture-removing fabric. The biggest difference that fans will notice is the elimination of the ‘home’ and ‘road’ designations. Instead, Nike has designed four separate uniforms from which the teams can choose.

“Beginning with the 2017-18 season, home teams will pick which of their uniforms will be worn at all home games and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform within their own assortment,” according to the Nike release.

The main two uniforms will be the “Association Edition,” which was previously the home white uniform and the former road uniform, the Icon Edition, which will be the team’s primary color. The specific images each team uniforms will be revealed later.

Also, eight teams will have a “Classic” uniform available they can wear whenever.

The other two uniforms are “inspired by the athlete’s mindset” and the “community” and will be revealed at a later date, according to the release.