NBA teams fight over league’s best cereal on Twitter

It’s August, and there really isn’t much going on in the NBA except for youth basketball camps.

But even during the offseason, the NBA craves some type of competition.

And that’s why a photoshopped cereal box sparked a Twitter war between NBA teams on Thursday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers tweeted out picture of “Cavaliers Special.”

Anyone enjoying their #NBACereals this morning? We started the day with a bowl of Special Kay 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/DkVMVlDX2O — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 10, 2017

With four grams of swag and only 20 calories, it seems like Cleveland’s rendition of Special Kay would be pretty good.

But the Atlanta Hawks would disagree and troll the Cavaliers with a cereal of their own.

That sounds like a good one, but have you ever tried Honey Bunches of GOATS? #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/CMNIK0C9WP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 10, 2017

The Bulls were late to join the party, but didn’t disappoint with “Honey Nut Felicios.”

You can't start your day without a bowl of Honey Nut Felicios! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/Wu8G5zQMBb — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 10, 2017

And poor Denver couldn’t come up with a clever cereal pun; so the Nuggets went for a general basketball one.

You guys have cereals, we have Fruit Hoops. #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/EjkWglCUzf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 10, 2017

But other than that, the rest were pretty great, too:

We are getting dunk-a-tized this morning in Orlando 💪 #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/SdEo3JPJj2 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 10, 2017

Nothing like starting off your morning with a bowl of Frosted Blakes! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/2bHDr58cf8 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 10, 2017