NCAA Tournament primer: Here’s (not quite) all you need to know

All right, we’ve had a few days to digest the NCAA Tournament bracket. And, it’s nice to be able to say, to get over our gripes with the selection committee.

Such as — just a harmless example — a fine, high-achieving Illinois State team being left on the outside looking in so that one more big-league scrub could get in. Other than USC fans, assuming there are any, who wouldn’t rather watch the gung-ho Redbirds than the half-interested Trojans?

Or a proven program like Wichita State, which bested Illinois State for the Missouri Valley title, being insulted with a No. 10 seed. The Shockers won 30 games. They went 17-1 in MVC play and won their league tourney. But 15-loss Vanderbilt is a 9 seed? Is that supposed to be some kind of a sick, twisted joke?

And — for the love of all that’s holy — how is it Wisconsin, which went 2-0 against Minnesota this season, finished higher in the Big Ten standings and advanced further in the league tourney, is an 8 seed while the Gophers are a 5? Any chance the selection committee members are the geniuses behind Common Core math?

OK, so maybe we’re still a tiny bit sore.

Let’s just get on with it.

RANKING THE REGIONS

1. South

Top-seeded North Carolina won the ACC regular-season title, and excellence like that can’t be faked. No. 2 Kentucky is, well, Kentucky, kind of like Alabama is Alabama in football. No. 3 UCLA has its best collection of talent since the Final Four years of Darren Collison, Kevin Love and Russell Westbrook. No. 4 Butler beat defending national champion Villanova — the No. 1 seed in the East — twice this season.

Watch out for: the best 6 (Cincinnati) and 10 (Wichita State) seeds in the tournament. Some of us have the Shockers taking down Kentucky in the second round.

The big question: Is Lonzo Ball up for this? UCLA’s endlessly hyped freshman point guard might have to contend with, in order, Cincinnati’s hellacious defense, Kentucky’s spectacular backcourt and North Carolina defensive stopper Theo Pinson.

2. East

Villanova is the team with the best statistical probability (15 percent) of winning the tournament, according to Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight site. Yet No. 2 seed Duke is on a roll and undoubtedly a favorite of bracket pickers (including yours truly). There are outstanding coaches — Baylor’s Scott Drew, Virginia’s Tony Bennett, South Carolina’s Frank Martin, Wisconsin’s Greg Gard, Virginia Tech’s Buzz Williams — up and down the line.

Watch out for: a possible second-round matchup of Duke and Marquette, which is coached by former Blue Devils point guard Steve Wojciechowski. Marquette is the only team other than Butler to beat Villanova this season.

The big question: Can Jay Wright, Josh Hart and the Wildcats find the level they reached last March? They’re not quite there yet.

3. Midwest

How is No. 1 seed Kansas supposed to get to the Final Four? The second round could bring Tom Izzo’s Michigan State March machine. Next up could be Purdue — the Big Ten’s best team — or Big 12 tourney winner Iowa State, which might be an even tougher opponent. After all that, how does a date with Rick Pitino and No. 2-seeded Louisville sound?

Watch out for: third-seeded Oregon. The Ducks were in contention for a No. 1 seed until they lost the Pac-12 tourney final, which came on the heels of a season-ending injury to key player Chris Boucher. But this still could prove to be the best team in this region.

The big question: Can Michigan keep its run alive? The Wolverines were dynamite down the stretch and in the Big Ten tourney.

4. West

How well do we really know top seed Gonzaga? Early-season victories over Florida, Iowa State and Arizona were enormously impressive, but perhaps playing in the less-than-big-time West Coast Conference has dulled the Zags’ quality somewhat. Speaking of Arizona, the Wildcats are the No. 2 seed and playing out of this world. A Notre Dame-Northwestern Elite Eight matchup? Sure, we’ll take it.

Watch out for: the Irish. Led by Mike Brey, the most underrated coach in America, they’re just plain money this time of year. They can get to the Elite Eight again, maybe even the Final Four. Northwestern? Seems like a reach.

The big question: A Gonzaga-Arizona rematch? Fans in Chicago might not love it, but it would be spectacular. And the Wildcats would have a great shot at revenge.

And now, because we just talked about Gonzaga — and to prepare us for the next section of this preview — let’s enjoy the 40-point explosion by Davidson’s Stephen Curry in the 2008 NCAAs:

THE GUN SHOW

The three-point shot is the very lifeblood of March Madness. Other than in 1-vs-16 matchups, any team that gets hot from long range can shoot down its opponent. By threes made per game, the elite eight “long shots” in the field:

1. Marquette (10.5): Ironically, Wojo wasn’t much of a shooter himself at Duke.

2. Princeton (10.0): Devin Cannady and Spencer Weisz fire at will.

3. Iowa State (10.0): At least Fred Hoiberg’s former team can make them now and then.

4. Vanderbilt (9.9): Luke Kornet is the Commodores’ best-known player, but Matthew Fisher-Davis and Riley LaChance are the true marksmen.

5. UCLA (9.9): Bryce Alford never met a shot attempt he didn’t like.

6. Iona (9.8): A 3-vs.-14 upset? Oregon had better be careful with the Gaels.

7. UNC-Wilmington (9.6): A 12-vs.-5 upset? They happen all the time. Virginia’s pack-line defense will be stressed.

8. Winthrop (9.5): The Eagles were 10-for-22 in their upset win at Illinois in November.

UPSETS THAT WOULDN’T BE UPSETS

Remember, the higher-seeded team isn’t always favored to win. That’s the reality of these four matchups:

South: 5 Minnesota vs. 12 Middle Tennessee State. After so much talk for weeks on end about what a great season it has been for the Gophers, they’re actually one-point underdogs against the Blue Raiders — who rocked Michigan State’s world in the first round a year ago.

South: 7 Dayton vs. 10 Wichita State. The Shockers are favored by a hefty margin — six points.

West: 8 Northwestern vs. 9 Vanderbilt. No respect at all for the Big Ten. The Commodores are one-point favorites.

Midwest: 6 Creighton vs. 11 Rhode Island. It’s a pick-’em. If that means a game that goes down to the wire, we’ll sure as heck take it.

