Nets coach Kenny Atkinson defends decision to rest starters

Kenny Atkinson knew exactly how it looked.

A win-or-go-home night for three teams in the Eastern Conference, and the Nets were choosing to bring a knife to a gun fight.

With nothing to play for in the regular season finale, Brooklyn made the unpopular decision to rest Trevor Booker, Jeremy Lin and Brook Lopez, as well as sitting Quincy Acy (ankle), Joe Harris (shoulder) and Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring).

Not an uncommon practice this time of year throughout the NBA, but a practice usually reserved for playoff teams that have nothing to lose in resting their starters. For a 20-win team that played a factor in others missing or making postseason play? Not a good look for the entire league Wednesday night.

“I’m going to be honest with you,’’ Atkinson said, “As a competitor I understand it. Like I understand the point of view that some of you have and that the press has, maybe other teams in this league, I do understand it, but again I think we have to look at it from the Brooklyn Nets franchise and what’s best for us, and that’s how we’re looking at it in a vacuum. I think that’s my responsibility as a coach, to look at it in that vein, but that being said, I do understand it.’’

According to Atkinson, the Nets came into the finale playing better basketball the last month, and a lot of that had to do with Lopez and Lin finally being healthy and on the floor together at the same time.

Right or wrong, Brooklyn wanted to make sure they went into the offseason that way, as well as getting a feel of some of their younger guys on the roster.

“Listen, guys want to play 82 games, let’s face it,’’ Atkinson said. “But our guys, after talking to them, they completely understood it. They understand how important going into the offseason healthy is for us. You look at some of our players, they haven’t had healthy offseasons in the past. We need this group to be healthy, to be able to work and we have a lot of room, obviously, for improvement. So it’s important to us.’’

What’s important for the league is to address this topic at some point in the offseason, especially with it being a hot button throughout the 2016-17 campaign.

“I know they addressed it at the owner’s meetings,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I don’t know what came of that conversation. It’s obviously different dynamics, some teams getting ready for the playoffs and resting players, some teams are going into the summer making sure they’re healthy with their rosters.

“I’ll be as interested as anybody to see how these talks progress as far as how teams go about resting their players. They talk about the national television games, how important that is for the brand. I know there’s going to be a lot of talks this summer, we’ll see how that plays out.’’

Around the rim

After missing the last three games with a sprained right wrist, Rajon Rondo returned to the starting lineup in the finale. … Dwyane Wade was still operating under a minutes restriction on Wednesday, fresh off a dislocated right elbow. … Second-year point guard Cameron Payne was again inactive for the Bulls. Payne was considered the centerpiece of the trade deadline deal with Oklahoma City.