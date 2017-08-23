New AD Garrett Klassy looking to take UIC to next level

New UIC director of athletics Garrett Klassy has been here before.

Before getting hired to succeed longtime director of athletics Jim Schmidt, Klassy’s previous job was senior associate athletics director for external relations at George Washington University. Like UIC, Washington, D.C.-based GWU is in a fully stocked major market fighting for attention.

And Klassy thinks his experience at GWU will help at UIC, where he officially took over on Aug. 15.

“I’m going to engage the community. You’re going to see myself and our entire staff out in the city of Chicago building meaningful relationships,” Klassy said. “When we talk to fans we’re going to have a shared vision, we’re going to be aligned and we’re going to be an outwardly thinking athletic department that’s very innovative, looking for opportunities.”

That wouldn’t hurt for UIC, which is one of many colleges fighting for attention in the area. Klassy knows this, and knows UIC has to scratch and claw and not sit back and wait for people to come to them.

“We’re going to be very aggressive when it comes to marketing. I think the one advantage we have here is that one of every 10 college graduates in the city of Chicago is a UIC alum, so we have a built-in fanbase,” Klassy said. “It’s how do we get them re-engaged? How do we get them involved? How we do make a name for ourselves in the city? We’re going to be aggressive.”

Klassy said the advertising and marketing plan isn’t finalized yet but that “people will know our story.” And it wouldn’t hurt if the story includes a lot of wins by the school’s highest-profile programs: men’s and women’s basketball.

Last season, the men were 17-19 overall and 7-11 in Horizon League play and reached the semifinal of the College Basketball Invitational. The women struggled, finishing 6-25 and 2-16 in conference play.

“They’re the programs that can be on national TV. They’re the ones that can really elevate the rest of our programs,” Klassy said. “It’s really twofold: how do we market, how do we reach out, how do we tell our story? And then, we have to win some ballgames.”

If that happens, it could help Klassy and the athletic department reach another of his goals.

“Everyone that I’ve met on campus thus far understands how athletics can enhance the university mission and the brand. We’re going to be great partners with the campus and that’s what we want to do,” Klassy said. “We want to bring some more notoriety, we want the city and the state and the country to keep taking notice of UIC and really help them down the path of some great things.”

