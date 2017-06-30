New Bulls Zach LaVine: I’ll never top Michael Jordan’s dunks

Both men are two-time winners of the NBA slam dunk contest, but new Bull Zach LaVine says he’ll still never top Michael Jordan as the team’s greatest dunker.

TMZ caught up with LaVine and asked him if he thought he could leap to the top of the list of Bulls top dunkers.

“Ah, man. I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t think anyone can surpass Michael Jordan for that type of stuff.”

The Bulls acquired LaVine along with guard Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick in a draft-night trade that sent Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 pick to the Timberwolves. LaVine said he wished his former team well and looked forward to playing the them twice next season.

Zach LaVine dunks as NBA players look on in the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As for expectations with the Bulls, LaVine is focused on wins instead rather than dunks.

“I’m going there to help build that franchise back up and get to that championship level.”