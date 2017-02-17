New Cardinal Fowler on Cubs: ‘Those will always be my brothers’

JUPITER, Fla. — On his first active day as a St. Louis Cardinal, Dexter Fowler was the very last player to leave the clubhouse and hit the practice field. It probably didn’t have anything to do with the strangeness of donning the color red, but you never know.

Out Fowler finally emerged, and then it hit him: He didn’t know how to get from here to there.

He took a few steps in the wrong direction.

“Stretching?” he asked a team employee, who pointed him the opposite way.

Dexter Fowler on Day 1 at Cardinals spring training. (AP/David J. Phillip)

And that’s how Fowler’s post-Cubs career started: waywardly. Ah, well. It isn’t too late for him to turn it around.

“Good, productive, that’s it,” Fowler said of Friday’s first full team workout. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

St. Louis finished 17½ games behind the Cubs and missed the playoffs last season. If there was a theme here Friday, it was that the Cardinals believe they’ve got the goods to close that gap and play deep into October. They’re coming for the Cubs’ banners and trophy.

“It’s going to be fun this year to battle them 19 times,” Fowler said. “Hopefully, we’ll come out on top.”

Fowler’s “open personality,” as manager Mike Matheny put it, has been an instant hit.

“Guys are flocking to him, asking questions — they’re drawn to him,” Matheny said. “It’s a great thing to have. We know the type of player he is, the type of teammate he is.

“You don’t see many people walk in and immediately have that kind of impact.”

For the most part, Fowler kept the conversation on his new team. That was to be expected. But there are some guys in Mesa, Ariz., he might miss just a bit.

“We won a championship together,” he said. “Those will always be my brothers. We’re playing against each other now, but we did something that hadn’t been done in 108 years.”

Does he wish things had worked out differently in the end — that the Cubs had wanted to bring him back? That’s a tough question, and probably not a fair one.

“I believe things happen for a reason,” he said. “You’ve just gotr to roll with the punches. That’s what I was dealt, and I don’t think I could’ve been dealt a better hand.”

