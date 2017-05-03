New coaching-box emphasis ‘going to be an adjustment’ for Jones

MESA, Ariz. – Gary Jones picked his spot for self-preservation reasons as much as anything, stationing himself farther into foul territory a little toward the on-deck circle from his third-base coaching box.

“I wasn’t trying to gain an advantage,” the Cubs’ third base coach said. “The only reason I did it was to try to protect myself as far as getting hit by a batted ball from a right-handed hitter.”

Now an amendment to major league rules, starting this year, emphasizes the coaching-box restriction, supposedly mandating coaches stay in more roughly in the boxes before the ball’s put into play. How vigorously umpires enforce it – or exactly even how severe a penalty might get – remains to be determined.

An apparent goal of the amendment is to theoretically keep a base coach from stealing catching signs – though Jones says it’s hard to be sure of even that much since MLB officials never talked to him or, apparently, other coaches.

Third base coach Gary Jones with Kyle Schwarber during the World Series last fall.

“The only thing that disappointed me is if I was one of the guys that it was changed for, they didn’t ask me why I stood down there,” he said. “I don’t know if they assumed that I was trying to take advantage or something like that, which I wasn’t. My whole purpose was for safety reasons.”

That issue was spotlighted 10 years ago when Mike Coolbaugh, a first-base coach in the Rockies’ system, was killed after being hit by a line drive in a minor-league game.

“Obviously, I’m working on it now in spring training because it’s kind of a different angle for me,” Jones said, “not being able to get down as far as I would like sometimes.

“It’s going to be an adjustment,” he added. “The biggest adjustment is just going to be once the ball is hit, scrambling to get down the line where I normally would get to create that angle that I like to have.”

Notes: Shortstop Addison Russell was scratched from Sunday’s lineup because of the bruise near his left elbow he suffered when hit by a pitch Saturday. Manager Joe Maddon said Russell wanted to play and likely would have played if it was the regular season, but the manager chose not to push it. “There’s nothing to it,” Maddon said. … After being sidelined four games because a sore back, first baseman Anthony Rizzo is well enough to play again and Maddon said he’ll have him in the lineup Monday against the Angels – a day earlier than earlier anticipated. …The Cubs have scheduled a “B” game against the Angels on Thursday morning on Field 1 of their practice facility. …Maddon said Saturday’s “Respect Bald” event involving mostly players and other team personnel getting their heads shaved is expected to total more than $70,000 in donations, which he said will benefit Banner Cardon Children’s Hospital in Arizona.