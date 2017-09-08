New Cub Alex Avila steps into big role after Willson Contreras injury

SAN FRANCISCO – The injury Wednesday to hot-hitting catcher Willson Contreras suddenly makes the Cubs’ deadline trade for veteran catcher Alex Avila look as big as their trade for starting pitcher Jose Quintana.

Until that July 30 trade with Detroit, the Cubs’ top catcher behind Contreras was rookie Victor Caratini, who debuted in late June after Miguel Montero was jettisoned over comments to the media.

With Contreras facing the likelihood of more than a month on the disabled list, Avila – a 2011 All-Star – becomes a critical figure on the Cubs’ efforts to hold off Milwaukee and St. Louis in the National League Central.

“I really like what Alex has done,” manager Joe Maddon said after the Cubs lost 3-1 to the last-place Giants on Wednesday. “The biggest thing now is going to be Jonny Lester, the involvement of the new catcher with Jon. That’s going to be the difference.”

Lester’s ability to control the running game is linked to his relationship with a personal catcher, shifting from David Ross to the strong-armed Contreras this season after Ross’ retirement.

“I like what Alex has done so far, watching his method behind the plate,” Maddon said. “He’s actually throwing the ball really well, too. There’s a lot to like there.”

Avila has caught three of the Cubs starters since the trade, including Kyle Hendricks on Wednesday, and said he’s ready.

“I feel comfortable with most of them already,” he said. “It usually doesn’t take me too long to feel pretty comfortable with a pitcher back there as far as receiving his balls and getting a feel for how his ball moves.

“And the overall game planning and everything like that hasn’t been much different than what I’m used to. It’s been a smooth transition so far.”

Hendricks, Jake Arrieta and John Lackey all expressed strong first impressions.

“Alex and I got more on the same page as it went,” said Hendricks, who struggled in the from the second into the fourth Wednesday with fastball command. “It was very comfortable with him actually the first time out there. That was a really good positive from today.

“It’s a good thing we got him,” he added.

Koji care

The Cubs put veteran right-hander Koji Uehara on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday because of stiffness in the right lower neck area that Uehara said he had dealt with for “several days.”

Uehara, 42, walked the first batter he faced in Tuesday’s seventh inning, then gave up a single and was pulled from the game. He left the mound with the trainer.

The injury is not considered serious.

“We just want to make sure that we calm it down,” Maddon said. “He’s so important to us moving forward, getting him right in the latter part of the season. Looking to play in September and October we want him to be well.”

Right-hander Justin Grimm was recalled from Class AAA Iowa to join the bullpen.

Notes: Shortstop Addison Russell, who stayed back in Chicago to rehab his ailing right foot won’t be ready to return from the disabled list Sunday, his first eligible date. The club isn’t sure if he’ll be ready to return during the subsequent weeklong homestand. …The Cubs plan to have Caratini join the team in Phoenix Friday for the start of the weekend series against the Diamondbacks. …Contreras suffered a hamstring pull that ended his 2014 Arizona Fall League season but returned for a breakout 2015 season that set the stage for his 2016 debut. “He’s in good spirits,” teammate Anthony Rizzo said after Wednesday’s game. “He said he’s had it worse.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com