New Lenox RHP Bass braces for life with Tigers organization

Brad Bass could not be more excited to help the organization he grew up hating.

Bass, a New Lenox native and 21 year-old right-handed pitcher from Notre Dame, grew up a White Sox fan but was drafted in June in the seventh round of the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.

“It’ll be crazy,” Bass said. “Definitely growing up, watching my team play against them all of the time [as] division rivals. [But] it’ll definitely be cool to be in an organization like this.”

Bass graduated from Lincoln-Way Central High School in 2014 and was selected at the time by the Cubs in the 33rd round. But he knew he would be going to college first.

CARY, NC - MARCH 05: Notre Dame's Brad Bass. The Monmouth University Hawks played the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 5, 2017, at USA Baseball NTC Field 2 in Cary, NC in a Division I College Baseball game, and part of the Irish Classic tournament. Notre Dame won the game 4-0. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Coming out of High School, Bass was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in Illinois and the No. 5 overall player. As a senior at Lincoln-Way Central, Bass had a 0.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 33 innings. Perfect Game described him at the time as having an “outstanding young pitcher’s build, long limbs with good strength and looseness, projects physically.”

He earned four varsity letters in baseball and three in basketball at Lincoln-Way Central and at that point reportedly threw between 89 mph and 92 mph.

Despite Bass’ success in high school, his transition to playing college baseball was not entirely smooth, Notre Dame pitching coach Chuck Ristano said.

“He really needed to learn the demands we put on his body are really significant and that’s not unlike most kids making the transition from high school to college,” Ristano said. “But I think Brad as an athlete has significantly improved and committed to that.”

Bass is listed at 6-6, 250 pounds, and throws between 90 mph and 95 mph.

“Everybody looks at him and they see a big guy, they don’t think he can move around well and, quite honestly, he’s probably one of the more athletic guys on our team,” Ristano said.

At Notre Dame, Bass began as a reliever but battled through injuries his freshman and sophomore season. He played in the Cape Cod League the summer after his sophomore season, posting a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings, which helped him transition to a starter as a junior. He finished with a 4.03 career ERA and 122 career strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings at Notre Dame.

“I would call him a power pitcher who’s got a pretty intimidating mound presence,” Ristano said.

Ristano praised Bass for having a vocal presence in the dugout when he wasn’t pitching, adding that players looked up to him.

“Brad’s a totally blue collar, self-made kid. He’s a fantastic team guy,” Ristano said. “I think sometimes that gets overlooked in professional baseball where everybody is trying to move up in the rankings.”

Ristano said he thinks Bass will pitch as well at the next level as he did for the school.

“I think [his game] will translate really well,” Ristano said. “He can move the fastball around the strike zone and even if the guy knows the fastball is coming, if he locates it right, it’s got enough life on it where he can beat bats with it.”

Bass said he only knew the Tigers were interested in him once they drafted him. He is on the short season-roster for the Tigers’ Class A team in Connecticut, where he will be a starter on an innings limit because he just finished his college season.

“I’ve always wanted to be a starter,” Bass said. “[But] if I ever get moved to the bullpen I’m always open to whatever.”

Ristano said he hopes Bass gets an opportunity to start so he can continue to evolve, noting Bass was “probably our most consistent starter this year.”

Bass still has a long way to go before seeing time in the majors, but said he is excited to take the next step in the process, even if that means playing for the organization he grew up rooting against.

“It’s just going to be a cool experience to be simply playing baseball and trying to become the best baseball player that I can possibly be,” Bass said.