New New Orleans: How Bears GM Ryan Pace is using Saints blueprint

Three years into general manager Ryan Pace’s run with the Bears, and the Saints are marching in.

Highlighted by quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s arrival, parts of Pace’s current Bears roster reflect his 14 years with the New Orleans Saints.

Will Trubisky turn out to be the next Drew Brees?

The Bears can only dream.

The Bears drafted QB Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick. (AP)

But Trubisky and other players who echo Pace’s past provide more to watch this year at training camp. Players report to Olivet Nazarene University on on Wednesday.

QB Mitch Trubisky’s accuracy

Saints comparison: Drew Brees

What Pace said: “It’s all the traits as far as leadership — how [Trubisky] is with his teammates, what his work ethic is like. And all the physical traits, as well as, accuracy. All these top quarterbacks, it’s just their ability to quickly process defense, process coverage, find open targets, not panic under pressure [and] deliver accurate throws when there’s a noisy pocket and things are collapsing. Those guys all have those traits. And Mitch has those traits. Drew has those traits, and those are things we value.” (April 27, Day 1 of the draft)

What we think: Examining Trubisky’s intangibles, particularly his leadership, will be difficult with Mike Glennon around.

Glennon has taken ownership of what could be his one year with the Bears. Trubisky has willingly taken a backseat.

The best way to compare Trubisky to Brees will come on the field. It’s Trubisky’s accuracy. Brees, of course, is considered one of the most accurate passers of all time.

The Bears see similar traits in Trubisky, who completed 68 percent of his passes in his one season as a starter at North Carolina. He also threw 30 touchdowns against six interceptions.

“It’s a natural ability to throw guys in position to make plays after the catch,” quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone said. “He has done a good job in college. And as he does, we hope that transfers over.”

For Bears fans who are dismayed that Trubisky might not play this season, consider that Brees played exactly once as a rookie for the Chargers in 2001. That isn’t lost on Pace.

Because of their time together in New Orleans, Brees is Pace’s ultimate point of reference for evaluating quarterbacks. Brees — like Trubisky — came from a shotgun-heavy system at Purdue.

WR Cam Meredith’s emergence

Saints comparison: Marques Colston

What Pace said: “Cam is a guy with a lot of upside. [It’s] the path that he took. Just to see him mature over the last couple years, I hate to make comparisons, but I felt like I saw this happen with Colston a little bit. Cam just has a great attitude right now. He’s getting better. I love his skill set. I love his professionalism. I think we’re going to see him ascend.” (March 28, NFL owners meetings)

What we think: Pace’s comparison to Colston is true praise. Colston became the Saints’ all-time leading receiver after being drafted in the seventh round out of Hofstra in 2006.

Physically, Meredith (6-3, 207 pounds) poses similar challenges as Colston (6-4, 225 pounds) did.

But there are some differences to consider.

Colston was an instant success. He had 1,038 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie.

Meredith required time and training after he switched from quarterback to receiver for his final two years at Illinois State.

Colston also had Brees through the entirety of his career. Meredith has had Jay Cutler, Jimmy Clausen, Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley.

Meredith is a threat after the catch, making him a perfect fit for Trubisky. But right now, it’s Glennon who is thrilled to throw to him.

“He’s going to have a big year,” Glennon said. “You can tell, [it] translated from quarterback to receiver. It seems like his path is only heading upwards.”

RB Tarik Cohen’s playmaking

Saints comparison: Darren Sproles

What Pace said: “I was with Sproles and saw the value of that back. When you have a back like that on third down, it can be mismatch problem for the defense because it’s hard to cover those guys. There are some similar traits, and I don’t want to put these expectations on these players. But man, [Cohen’s] quick as a running back. He’s instinctive as a running back. He was productive in every season he had there.” (April 29, Day 3 of the NFL draft)

What we think: The similarities are aplenty between Cohen and Sproles. It starts with their size – they’re both 5-6 – but also involves what they do as players.

Sproles, who began his career with the Chargers, was never a featured back, but he was a mismatch for safeties and linebackers in coverage. He also was a reliable returner.

His best years came with the Saints. In 2011, Sproles led the NFL with 2,696 all-purpose yards, which included a career-best 710 receiving.

Sproles didn’t became a significant contributor until his third season, but the Bears see Cohen as a Day 1 player. Cohen will compete at returner and more.

“I love that comparison,” Cohen said. “Darren Sproles is a veteran in this league. He’s played 10-plus years. To be compared to the likes of him is such an honor.

“I think I’m going to be finding a niche here in the offense. They’re drawing up some things they like me to do, and I’m getting a hang of all the things they want me to do. I feel like when I get that, I’ll be a factor in this offense.”

OG Jordan Morgan’s upside

Saints comparison: Jahri Evans

What Pace said: “Whether it’s a one-year starter or a small-school player or a guy coming off injury, we’ve thoroughly researched these things to feel good about them. In regards to the small school, we’ve all had players that we’ve been part of that have been highly successful. I look at Jordan Morgan today, but we took a guy in New Orleans in Jahri Evans who ended up being a great player from Bloomsburg. I think you believe what you see on tape. You have conviction on players.” (April 29, Day 3 of the NFL draft)

What we think: Morgan and Evans each had limited playing experience in high school before starring at Kutztown and Bloomsburg, respectively, in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Similar to Evans, Morgan also appears best suited for guard in the NFL after being a tackle in college.

“He has a lot of traits that Jahri has, but Jordan is still growing and learning,” said Corey Woods, who was Morgan’s position coach at Kutztown before becoming offensive coordinator at Division II Limestone College (South Carolina). “He hasn’t even come close to touching his ceiling yet.

“But just knowing Jordan, he wants to be the best Jordan Morgan. He wants to set a standard for himself. He has no limitations. He’s confidently going to push himself and hold himself to a high standard.”

If that happens, though, the comparisons only will continue.

A four-time All-Pro player, Evans started every game as a rookie in 2006 after being drafted in the fourth round. But it helped that projected starter Jermane Mayberry was injured.

Morgan will begin his career behind Kyle Long, Josh Sitton and Eric Kush. But as last season proved, injuries can add up quickly.