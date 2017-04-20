New reality beckons for Hawks after stunning sweep vs. Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Desperation mode didn’t look much different from whatever mode the Blackhawks had been in throughout the first three games of their first-round series against the Predators.

With their playoff lives on the line, the top-seeded Hawks looked as unrecognizable as they had throughout most of this series in a 4-1 loss at Bridgestone Arena that eliminated them from the playoffs in a surprising sweep. In all their desperation, the Hawks still were out-hustled at the outset, unable to find the crisp passing that ignites their puck-possession game and outplayed when it counted.

Only stellar play by goalie Corey Crawford kept the Hawks in it. But Crawford could not afford a mistake and he made one, as Roman Josi’s slap shot — after yet another faceoff loss by the Hawks — slipped between his pads for the all-important first goal in the second period. That was all it took.

The loss marked the end of the season and perhaps the end of an era as perennial Stanley Cup favorites for the Hawks, who showed none of the verve, resilience or gumption and that punctuated their previous playoff performances.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne makes a save on a shot by Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

(Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The mystifying demise was the first real crap-out of the Joel Quenneville era. The previous early exits were relatively plausible. In 2011, they were an eighth seed that backed into the playoffs on the last day of the regular season; in 2012 they were a sixth-seed and lost Marian Hossa to an injury in Game 3 against the Coyotes; in 2016, they were defending Cup champions carrying the weight of three deep playoff runs, without home-ice advantage against the Blues, who had the third-best record in the league.

Their 2014 loss to the Kings in the Western Conference Final was the most bitter pill, but even then the Hawks were coming off a short summer after winning the Cup, and lost to a championship team that in its prime was every bit as resilient as the Hawks.

But a first-round loss to the Predators is unprecedented in the Quenneville era. The Hawks were the No. 1 seed in the West and apparently rejuvenated after a long offseason following the first-round loss to the Blues last year. The only other seasons they were a No. 1 or 2 seed in the playoffs, they won the Cup.

This was the year the Hawks no longer were The Blackhawks — the gold-standard team that opponents tried to emulate. Virtually every trend that separated the Hawks from the rest of the NHL in the Quenneville era crapped out this year.

The Hawks were the best playoff home team in the NHL, yet lost Games 1 and 2 at the United Center; the Hawks were the best overtime team in the salary-cap era, yet lost the only overtime game of the series; the Hawks had won at least one road game in 18 consecutive playoff series, but lost both games at Bridgestone Arena. The Hawks were the best team in games tied in the third period, but blew a 2-0 lead in the third period of Game 3 and lost 3-2 in overtime.

And the Hawks’ most impressive trump card — their ability to reel in an opponent as a series ensues — never even got a chance to be played. The Hawks are 15-4 in Game 5 of a playoff series under Quenneville and 15-1 in Game 6. But they were so off their game in this series, they never even got that far.

After years of excellence, the Hawks might have to accept a new reality. They used to strike fear, or at least create doubt, in opponents. But this time, they were just another playoff team at the mercy of NHL parity and the hockey gods.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com