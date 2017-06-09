Odds on Mike Glennon’s starts, Jay Cutler’s picks, Kaepernick’s future

What are the odds Mike Glennon starts more games for the Chicago Bears than Mitch Trubisky? (Getty Images)

Mike Glennon might be the Bears starter for now, but just how long he remains No. 1 on the depth chart ahead of Mitch Trubisky is anyone’s guess.

Oddsmakers agree with the uncertainty surrounding the Bears’ quarterback duel.

Glennon is a slight favorite (-105) to start more games than Trubisky (-125) this season, according to Bookmaker.

At +360, Glennon is also the third-most likeliest quarterback to get benched behind Blake Bortles and Tom Savage, both at +220. Jay Cutler is +700, by the way.

Here are some other interesting prop bets for the 2017 NFL season provided by Bookmaker:

Will the NFL penalize (suspension, fine, etc.) players that do not stand for the national anthem before the end of the 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes +1000

No -3000

Will Colin Kaepernick be signed to an active roster before or during the 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes +300

No -400

Will Colin Kaepernick be active and play in an official game during the 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes +350

No -500

Number of interceptions committed by Jay Cutler during 2017-18 NFL regular season

Over 10.5

Under 10.5

Quarterback to make more starts during 2017-18 NFL regular season

Mike Glennon -105

Mitchell Trubisky -125

Player with most pass-receiving TDs

Antonio Brown (PIT) -0.5 -135

Odell Beckham Jr (NYG) +0.5 +115

Player with most touchdown passes thrown

Aaron Rodgers (GB) -4.5 +120

Tom Brady (NE) +4.5 -150

Some more interesting Week 1 prop bets from Sports Betting Dime:

Odds Tom Brady and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shake hands before the Patriots-Chiefs game on Thursday night

Odds: 7/2

Odds Packers QB Aaron Rodgers still has a mustache in Week 1 game vs. Seahawks

Odds: 1/3

Odds on which prior ending FOX shows first during the Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Onside kick to Brandon Bostick (2015 NFC Championship Game): 1/2

Fail Mary to Golden Tate (2012 replacement refs): 4/1

Matt Hasselbeck’s coin-toss proclamation (“We want the ball and we’re going to score” 2004 Wild Card game): 4/1

Odd the Jets, Browns and 49ers in Week 1 …

All win: 58/1

All lose: 3/2

Odds to throw at least one TD as a backup QB

Chad Henne, Jaguars (at Texans): 6/1

DeShaun Watson, Texans (vs Jaguars): 8/1

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (vs Falcons): 9/1

Christian Hackenberg, Jets (at Bills): 19/1

Brock Osweiler, Broncos (vs Chargers): 25/1

Matt Moore, Dolphins (vs Buccaneers): 49/1

Odds Tony Romo is incorrect in his first coach’s challenge as an announcer

Odds: 3/1