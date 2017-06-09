Mike Glennon might be the Bears starter for now, but just how long he remains No. 1 on the depth chart ahead of Mitch Trubisky is anyone’s guess.
Oddsmakers agree with the uncertainty surrounding the Bears’ quarterback duel.
Glennon is a slight favorite (-105) to start more games than Trubisky (-125) this season, according to Bookmaker.
At +360, Glennon is also the third-most likeliest quarterback to get benched behind Blake Bortles and Tom Savage, both at +220. Jay Cutler is +700, by the way.
Here are some other interesting prop bets for the 2017 NFL season provided by Bookmaker:
Will the NFL penalize (suspension, fine, etc.) players that do not stand for the national anthem before the end of the 2017-18 NFL regular season?
Yes +1000
No -3000
Will Colin Kaepernick be signed to an active roster before or during the 2017-18 NFL regular season?
Yes +300
No -400
Will Colin Kaepernick be active and play in an official game during the 2017-18 NFL regular season?
Yes +350
No -500
Number of interceptions committed by Jay Cutler during 2017-18 NFL regular season
Over 10.5
Under 10.5
Quarterback to make more starts during 2017-18 NFL regular season
Mike Glennon -105
Mitchell Trubisky -125
Player with most pass-receiving TDs
Antonio Brown (PIT) -0.5 -135
Odell Beckham Jr (NYG) +0.5 +115
Player with most touchdown passes thrown
Aaron Rodgers (GB) -4.5 +120
Tom Brady (NE) +4.5 -150
Some more interesting Week 1 prop bets from Sports Betting Dime:
Odds Tom Brady and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shake hands before the Patriots-Chiefs game on Thursday night
Odds: 7/2
Odds Packers QB Aaron Rodgers still has a mustache in Week 1 game vs. Seahawks
Odds: 1/3
Odds on which prior ending FOX shows first during the Packers-Seahawks broadcast
Onside kick to Brandon Bostick (2015 NFC Championship Game): 1/2
Fail Mary to Golden Tate (2012 replacement refs): 4/1
Matt Hasselbeck’s coin-toss proclamation (“We want the ball and we’re going to score” 2004 Wild Card game): 4/1
Odd the Jets, Browns and 49ers in Week 1 …
All win: 58/1
All lose: 3/2
Odds to throw at least one TD as a backup QB
Chad Henne, Jaguars (at Texans): 6/1
DeShaun Watson, Texans (vs Jaguars): 8/1
Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (vs Falcons): 9/1
Christian Hackenberg, Jets (at Bills): 19/1
Brock Osweiler, Broncos (vs Chargers): 25/1
Matt Moore, Dolphins (vs Buccaneers): 49/1
Odds Tony Romo is incorrect in his first coach’s challenge as an announcer
Odds: 3/1