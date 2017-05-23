NFL relaxing rules that restrict touchdown celebrations

The NFL can’t be called the “No Fun League” anymore. On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a letter to fans that the league is relaxing rules that restricted and penalized touchdown celebrations in the past

“We know that you [the fans] love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown,” Goodell wrote. “And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements.”

In his letter, Goodell explained that three kinds of celebrations will be allowed:

1. Using the football as a prop.

Zach Miller celebrates after a 19-yard touchdown. (Getty Images)

2. Celebrating on the ground (i.e. snow angels).

3. Group demonstrations.

Goodell said that the NFL spoke to more than 80 current and former players about relaxing the celebration rules. But certain celebrations, including “twerking,” still will be penalized.

“In my conversations with NFL players, it was also clear how much our players care about sportsmanship, clean competition, and setting good examples for young athletes,” Goodell wrote. “That is why offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent, will still be penalized.”