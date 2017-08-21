NFL, Roger Goodell working on 5-year contract extension: source

Football 08/21/2017, 10:26am
Associated Press

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press the NFL is working on a five-year contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is not complete. The extension would run through the 2024 season. Goodell’s contract is up after the 2019 season. The collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2020 season.

Goodell became commissioner in 2006. He earned just over $31 million for the 2015 season. Because the league office is no longer classified as a tax-exempt organization, the commissioner’s salary is no longer required to be made public.

The contract negotiations were first reported by Sports Business Journal.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with Arizona Cardinals football team season ticket holders at University of Phoenix Stadium, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. |
Ross D. Franklin/AP

