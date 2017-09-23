NHL has yet to determine if Marian Hossa is eligible for LTIR

The NHL has yet to rule if Marian Hossa is eligible for long-term injured reserve — and if the Blackhawks are eligible for the $5.275 million in salary-cap relief that comes with it. But an answer is expected soon.

‘‘Marian Hossa underwent an independent medical evaluation several days ago,’’ NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to the Sun-Times. ‘‘We are waiting for the report. Once we have that, we should be in a position to determine his proper status.’’

Hossa announced in June that he will sit out the 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder and the side effects of the medication he had to take for it. The Hawks are expected to put Hossa on LTIR once the NHL season begins Oct. 4, possibly in time to use his cap space by their season opener Oct. 5.

While Hossa’s announcement raised eyebrows around the league, given the fact that he’s 38 years old and his contract pays him only $1 million in actual salary in the last four years of the deal, it’s not uncommon for players — including Chris Pronger, Marc Savard and Dave Bolland — battling legitimate injuries to go on LTIR for the duration of their contracts.

Marian Hossa will sit out the 2017-18 season, and likely beyond, with a skin disorder. (AP Photo)

