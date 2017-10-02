Nick Schmaltz eager to make most of opportunity on Toews line

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Playing with Jonathan Toews is not an automatic ticket to NHL success.

“It’s a great challenge and a great opportunity,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said.

Rookie Nick Schmaltz is the latest to get that golden career opportunity, and the 2014 first-round draft pick (20th overall) is determined to make the most of it.

Schmaltz, who turns 21 on Feb. 23, scored a key goal off a classic Toews feed in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime victory against the Wild on Wednesday night to give him three goals and four points in 10 games since returning from Rockford on Jan. 14. Schmaltz had one goal and four points in 26 games before being sent down on Dec. 4.

Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates with teammate Duncan Keith (2) after Schmaltz assisted on Keith's goal that gave the Hawks a 3-1 lead in the third period in their 5-2 victory over the Jets. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

"One of the best organizations and you get a chance to play with Jonathan Toews — one of the best centers in the game — you have to take advantage of it," Schmaltz said.

Schmaltz started his fourth consecutive game on Toews’ line with Richard Panik on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets. He had an assist on Duncan Keith’s third-period goal that gave the Hawks a two-goal lead in a 5-2 victory.

“I’ve watched him for many years,” Schmaltz said. “He went to North Dakota and I went to North Dakota, so we kind of had that connection right away. You just appreciate how hard he works on the ice, off the ice. How well he takes care of himself; what a great team guy he is. It’s really special to be on the same team and be able to play on a line with him.”

The challenge for Schmaltz is the same as for any young player under Quenneville — being as “responsible” defensively as he is gifted offensively.

“Offensively it’s natural for him,” Quenneville said. “He seems to sustain pucks and he puts it in good areas,” Quenneville said. “He’s a threat off the rush. He gets to the net the last game and gets rewarded.

“Defensively, finding that consistency will make him a better player game-in, game-out. Working with Jonny sould help him as well.”

Like Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza and Tanner Kero, Schmaltz has shown signs of getting over the hump that most young players face when they enter the NHL.

“Just being confident with the puck. Don’t throw it away — you have a little more time than you think out there,” Schmaltz said.

“Sometimes early on you get a little nervous and panic with the puck and just throw it. I think [it’s just a matter of] playing confident, knowing that I can make plays and know that I’m here for a reason and I should play my game — don’t try to do anything too special. At the same time, have fun, enjoy it and work hard every day.”

Resurgent captain

Maybe it was just the import of a big game, but Toews’ energy level was noticeably amped up agianst the Wild.

“I don’t know. I’m just moving my feet,” the Hawks’ captain said. “This is something I’ve been trying to tell myself — to keep my feet moving and protect the puck … at least the way I used to play a little bit heavier down low and not giving pucks up too much in the corners. I think eventually if you do that, plays develop.”

Road trip finale

The Hawks conclude their six-game road trip against the Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Quenneville said there is a “good chance” back-up goaltender Scott Darling will start for Corey Crawford. The Hawks will have a bye week until facing the Oilers at the United Center on Feb. 18.

“We’ve played a ton of hockey in December and January and leading up to htis break,” Toews said, “so I think it’s something we’ll definitely take advantage of.

Hawks pay respects to Mike Ilitch

The Hawks joined the hockey world in mourning the death of Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, who passed away at 87.

“On behalf of the Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ilitch family and the Detroit Red Wings organization,” Hawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement released by the team. “Mike was a very generous man who had an immeasurable impact on the city of Detroit, and the sport of hockey.

“Mike also touched many lives within our own organization. We mourn his loss with heavy hearts. He will be remembered as a successful businessman, philanthropist and an incredible family man.”

Kane passes Amonte

Patrick Kane’s first-period goal – a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Artemi Panarin — was the 269th of his NHL career, breaking a tie with Tony Amonte (269) for sixth on the Hawks all-time goal list. Dennis Hull is fifth with 298 goals.