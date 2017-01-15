Nick Schmaltz returns to Blackhawks with shoot-first mentality

Nick Schmaltz has played 26 games with the Blackhawks this season. In 15 of those games, he didn’t put a single shot on goal. In seven others, he had just one. Only once did he have as many as three.

So one of the reasons the Hawks sent him to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in early December was to remind him that, in the NHL, sometimes it’s better to be selfish than selfless.

“I’ve always been a pass-first player, but at some point, you’ve got to shoot the puck,” Schmaltz said Sunday morning after being recalled by the Hawks on Saturday. “You don’t get too many Grade-A looks. If you’re one-on-one with the goalie and you try to make a backdoor pass — sometimes a shot is the best play, and maybe [you can] get a rebound after that. Just shooting the puck and getting to the net more and finding those loose pucks around the net.”

Schmaltz will return to the lineup Sunday night for the Hawks’ showdown with the Minnesota Wild, who are 16-1-1 in their last 18 games and are tied with the Hawks atop the Central Division (with four games in hand). He’ll likely center the fourth line, as Artem Anisimov, who missed Saturday’s practice with an illness, will play.

Nick Schmaltz had one goal and three assists in 26 games with the Blackhawks earlier this season. (AP Photo)

Schmaltz had six goals and three assists in 12 games with Rockford, after posting one goal and three assists in 26 games with the Hawks.

“It’s obviously exciting,” Schmaltz said. “You want to work down there to get back u here, so I’m just going to try to take advantage of it.”

Schmaltz appears to be on the Teuvo Teravainen track for the Hawks. Like Schmaltz, Teravainen was a gifted skater and playmaker who was a little too hesitant in his first stint in the NHL. After spending time in Rockford playing big minutes in a big role, Teravainen returned to the Hawks a more confident and assertive player, and was a key factor in the Hawks’ Stanley Cup run in 2015.

“Everybody is different,” Joel Quenneville said. “Just playing, eventually you capture confidence, you see plays in tight areas and you can make plays. You have the puck a little bit more. You get put in different situations as you go along. He played in all different situations here earlier on and in tough situations against good matchups. I just think everybody goes at their own pace and they figure it out. But having patience with young guys is a part of it.”

Aside from the development aspect, one of the reasons Schmaltz and Tyler Motte were demoted was to free up salary-cap space for any potential trades before the Feb. 28 deadline. Every day the Hawks had just 21 players on the roster allowed them to bank some space for the near future. But with a five-day road trip coming up, and the two-week ice-show trip looming, the Hawks needed a 13th forward just in case.

Now it’s up to Schmaltz to make sure he’s not sent down again, for any reason.

“I don’t look into too much of the business side,” Schmaltz said. “Development wise, I think it’ll help me a lot. I learned a lot and regained some confidence, and just hope to keep it going.”

NOTE: Michal Rozsival and Michal Kempny are both expected to play against Minnesota, which could mean Brian Campbell will be a healthy scratch for the third time in the last nine games. He had played in 423 consecutive regular-season games before that.

