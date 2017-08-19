Nicky Delmonico has hit, it factors going for him

ARLINGTON, Texas – White Sox manager Rick Renteria has said “it factor” four or five times to describe Nicky Delmonico’s torrid start to his major league career, and you can kind of see why.

Delmonico is tall, handsome and confident, with a college baseball coach for a dad and deep baseball roots growing up in a baseball family. He’s overcome some adversity, and now he’s flourishing in his first break into the big leagues.

“A lot of this has to do with his personality,’’ said third base coach Nick Capra, the former Sox director of player development who helped Delmonico get his career back on track in the Sox farm system in 2015 and 2016 after he essentially walked away from the game in a trying aftermath of a 50-day suspension for using Adderall. “He enjoys playing the game and obviously he’s a confident person. His fun loving approach to this game, knowing where he’s been and where he is now plays a big role in how he plays.’’

Delmonico entered the Rangers’ 17-7 victory over the Sox having hit two go-ahead homers in a 4-3 win here Friday. The second, an inside-the-park poke off the right-field wall, was his fourth in five games.

Nicky Delmonico (30) high-fives teammate Tim Anderson, left, after scoring, while Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez, right, walks back to the mound during the first inning Saturday night. (AP)

Delmonico walked and lined out hard to right in his 16th game Saturday since his call-up from Class AAA Charlotte – where he batted .262 with 12 homers and 45 RBI in 99 games. He was the first Sox ever to open his career by reaching base safely in his first 13 games, his hot start a sparkle in the dimness of the Sox’ 11-30 record in July and August which continued with a pounding from the Rangers Saturday.

Staked to a 5-0 lead against left-hander Martin Perez before he took the mound, former Rangers Derek Holland got tagged for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings in his unfortunate return to the place where he still rates as the second winningest lefty in Rangers history.

Jose Abreu hit his 24th homer, a triple and two singles and Kevan Smith doubled in two runs. Aside from that, the Sox (46-74) were outclassed, committing three errors (two by shortstop Tim Anderson including one on a routine pop-up on the outfield grass) and allowing two homers to Rougned Odor and one to Mike Napoli (five RBI) and Shin-Soo Choo (four hits).

Adrian Beltre collected his 3,021st career hit, surpassing Rafael Palmiero for 27th on the all-time list.

After Holland gave up seven, Dylan Covey gave up six more, Chris Beck allowed three and Brad Goldberg left with an undisclosed injury.

As the Sox rebuild with a show-offy prospects list boasting hope for the future, Delmonico is playing like he wants to be part of it. He’s not on the list, and he’s simply taking his early success in stride.

“You have to keep going,’’ Delmonico said. “I have to do everything I can to keep learning and moving forward.’’

Capra said things began to click for Delmonico at Birmingham last summer, “when he realized he could use the whole field and become a good hitter.’’

Renteria has used him in left field and at designated hitter, even though he is a corner infielder by trade. The hope is to groom Delmonico into a quality hitter with versatility.

Renteria sees intangibles as well.

“There are certain people that have a quality about them that you can’t define or describe,’’ Renteria said. “You just know they have it. And he’s one of those people. There is a specialness to him. He’s a genuinely loving baseball player.’’

“Those are the kind of guys you like — under the radar,’’ Capra said. “He was a [Orioles sixth-round] pick years ago[2011] and he kind of fell off the map. He has some tools and ability – but he’s flown under the radar the last couple years and here he is.’’

Is he here to stay?

“Time will tell,’’ Capra said. “If he can keep repeating his approach at the plate, I see no reason he wouldn’t.’’