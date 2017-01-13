Night in New York was a reminder of opportunity lost for Bulls

Thursday’s game in New York was not only another stumble for the undermanned Bulls, but bigger picture, another reminder of opportunity lost.

A reminder of how quickly windows can close in the Association.

How fragile a roster can be.

That’s what flashed in Taj Gibson’s mind in seeing old teammates, and close friends, Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose now wearing New York Knicks white and blue.

“I guess we were snake-bitten,’’ Gibson said, when asked about the 2010 Bulls roster that was supposed to dismantle the Big Three in Miami, and start a new dynasty in the city of Chicago.

It was a core that had it all in Gibson’s mind.

Rose, the league’s youngest MVP that season, Noah, Luol Deng, Carlos Boozer, the “Bench Mob’’ led by Gibson, and coach Tom Thibodeau.

Very few flaws.

Well, except one. Make that three. Beating LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

But even after losing to them in five games in the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, the feeling was it would be a long-running feud for years to come and one that Miami would eventually wilt under. That never happened.

Rose’s knees betrayed him, the “Bench Mob’’ was broken up for financial reasons, Deng was traded, Boozer amnestied, and then Noah’s injury problems started.

“Then you gotta look at it: We are going against LeBron James, trying to challenge for a championship,’’ Gibson said. “It’s rough. You’re going against D-Wade. I’m looking at him every day now out of the corner of my eyes.

“Yeah, everyday I’m looking at him like we really had beef. We really wanted to beat those guys. And Thibs he implanted that in our head that we had to hate them. It was a great time in my life. I would never change that because it taught me a lot about the game and I appreciate it.’’

Coincidentally, the very thing he hated became his teammate this season, as Wade watched the Big Three finally dismantled after four straight trips to the Finals and two more championship rings in his collection.

“Me and Taj have talked about from the standpoint of Thibs making them hate us,’’ Wade said. “They were a good team. A team that we knew we had to bring it against. It was unfortunate that we didn’t get to go against them more. Unfortunate for them, for sure. There’s a lot of teams like that in the league, saying what if.

“But, hey, I was on the other side so I didn’t like Taj neither,’’ Wade said laughing. “We didn’t have to have a coach that had us hating like that, I just didn’t like him.’’

That relationship is obviously patched up now between those two. Plus, there are new rivalries Gibson has to deal with, specifically what Noah and Rose have done to the Bulls twice this season.

Noah has been especially dominant against his former team, scoring in double digits in both games. No big deal, but Noah has only hit double digits four other times this season.

“Derrick has been playing this way consistently all year,’’ Wade said. “Now Jo has had two big games versus us. I can’t say he’s had two big games versus other teams, so he definitely has raised his level of play against us.

“That’s what players are supposed to do. They’re supposed to get a little get-back anyway they can, and that’s their way. So they’re 2-0 against us. For them personally, that feels good.’’

The Bulls and Knicks still play once more this season. April 4, in the Garden. Stay tuned.